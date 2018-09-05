5 superstars who could score more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League this season

Cristiano Ronaldo

The highly anticipated Champions League draw has come and gone and all clubs now know their fates in the European tournament - with the likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain, and Liverpool emerging in tough groups, while the likes of Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich should find it easier this year.

While clubs will be locking horns as they aim to win the competition this term, top attackers will also be going head-to-head in their bid to finish on top of the goalscoring chart for the campaign.

Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo emerged as the top scorer of the competition in each of the past 6 seasons and he will be looking forward to continuing with his dominance as the Bianconeri eye the top prize this term.

However, there are other attackers who could upset the odds and finish ahead of the Portuguese on the goalscoring chart this season. Below, we take a look at 5 of them:

#5 Edinson Cavani

Cavani is one of the elite strikers in Europe at the moment

A decent attacker with incredible positioning and amazing goalscoring knack, Paris Saint Germain striker, Edinson Cavani is one of the few players who could score more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Having formed part of a ruthless attacking trio alongside Brazilian winger Neymar Junior and French sensation Kylian Mbappe at the Parc Des Princes, the Uruguayan has taken his game to a great level and he is definitely one of the top strikers in Europe at the moment.

With Paris Saint Germain expected to go further in the Champions League this season, coupled with the presence of very creative players in their squad, Cavani could rack up plenty number of goals and perhaps outscore Cristiano Ronaldo in the tournament during the term.

