Premier League 2018/19: 5 players who could score more goals than Mohamed Salah

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.56K // 25 Aug 2018, 05:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Mohamed Salah

The 2017/2018 Premier League season has gone by but the memories it left behind will last for a long time. While we might not be able to recall everything that happened during the campaign, no one will surely forget the incredible revelation of Egyptian maestro - Mohamed Salah.

The attacker left Roma for Liverpool during the summer of 2017 and quickly established himself in the English Premier League. In his first season at Anfield, Salah bagged an incredible 32 goals in 36 appearances, breaking a lot of goalscoring records, dominating the headlines as well as claiming the prestigious Premier League Golden Boot for his incredible exploits during the campaign.

The Egyptian has also started the 2018/2019 Premier League season in great spirit, scoring a beautiful goal during Liverpool's opening fixture against West Ham to open his account for the campaign.

With his incredible displays at the moment, it seems the attacker is on a mission to replicate last season's performances in the English top flight and finish as the top scorer once again.

However, it is evident that he will find it very difficult to defend the Golden Boot this season, with other attackers also raising their games and aiming a serious challenge for the prestigious award.

Below, we take a look at 5 amazing players who could score more goals than the Egyptian winger this season:

#5. Richarlison

Richarlison has started the campaign brilliantly

Just like the previous campaign, there is no doubt the English Premier League will produce a lot of goals this season. Many top superstars will lock horn in the race to finish on top of the goalscorer's chart and so also will Brazilian winger, Richarlison.

A move from Watford to Everton was all the attacker needed to elevate his game to a great level and he has really been a great force to reckon with since the new campaign began this month.

It took him just 17 minutes to bag his first goal in the competition this term and he has gone further to raise his tally to three in just 2 matches. With such a brilliant start, the winger could go as far as overtaking Mohamed Salah on the goalscorers' chart this season.

1 / 5 NEXT