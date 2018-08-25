Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League 2018/19: 5 players who could score more goals than Mohamed Salah

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.56K   //    25 Aug 2018, 05:52 IST

Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League
Mohamed Salah

The 2017/2018 Premier League season has gone by but the memories it left behind will last for a long time. While we might not be able to recall everything that happened during the campaign, no one will surely forget the incredible revelation of Egyptian maestro - Mohamed Salah.

The attacker left Roma for Liverpool during the summer of 2017 and quickly established himself in the English Premier League. In his first season at Anfield, Salah bagged an incredible 32 goals in 36 appearances, breaking a lot of goalscoring records, dominating the headlines as well as claiming the prestigious Premier League Golden Boot for his incredible exploits during the campaign.

The Egyptian has also started the 2018/2019 Premier League season in great spirit, scoring a beautiful goal during Liverpool's opening fixture against West Ham to open his account for the campaign. 

With his incredible displays at the moment, it seems the attacker is on a mission to replicate last season's performances in the English top flight and finish as the top scorer once again.

However, it is evident that he will find it very difficult to defend the Golden Boot this season, with other attackers also raising their games and aiming a serious challenge for the prestigious award. 

Below, we take a look at 5 amazing players who could score more goals than the Egyptian winger this season:


#5. Richarlison

Everton v Valencia - Pre-Season Friendly
Richarlison has started the campaign brilliantly

Just like the previous campaign, there is no doubt the English Premier League will produce a lot of goals this season. Many top superstars will lock horn in the race to finish on top of the goalscorer's chart and so also will Brazilian winger, Richarlison.

A move from Watford to Everton was all the attacker needed to elevate his game to a great level and he has really been a great force to reckon with since the new campaign began this month.

It took him just 17 minutes to bag his first goal in the competition this term and he has gone further to raise his tally to three in just 2 matches. With such a brilliant start, the winger could go as far as overtaking Mohamed Salah on the goalscorers' chart this season.

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
