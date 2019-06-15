5 Players that should leave Real Madrid this summer

Real Madrid have gone all guns blazing into the transfer market.

After the horrors of last season, Real Madrid has wasted no time in fixing what was lost last season.

After the exit of Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo, it was expected that Los Blancos would react appropriately in the transfer market. This did not happen and the team lurched like a drunken sailor throughout the season.

With the return of Zidane at the tail end of last season, Real supremo, Florentino Perez has wasted no time in refurbishing the team. Long-term target, Eden Hazard has finally been signed up from Chelsea. Young Serbian hotshot striker, Luka Jovic has also joined from Eintracht Frankfurt and left-back, Ferland Mendy has entered from Olympique Lyon.

This was in addition to the already-signed young Brazilian duo of centre-back Eder Militao & winger, Rodrygo Goes. Given the already existing numbers and the return of loanees like James Rodriguez and Mateo Kovacic, there is already a pressing need to reduce the number of players in the squad.

Here is a look at 5 players who have no future at the club and need to find their pastures elsewhere:

#5. Jesus Vallejo

Vallejo will develop better away from the Bernabeu.

Much was expected of the youngster when he came on board a couple of years ago at Real Zaragoza.

Bought for €6m with an eye to the future in 2016, he has been given time to develop outside the pressure cooker of the Santiago Bernabeu with loan spells at Zaragoza and Eintracht Frankfurt. Creditable performances led him to be brought back by Zidane in 2017 but injuries and inconsistent performances have derailed his Real Madrid career.

With the arrival of Militao and the extension handed to Nacho Fernandez, it’s clear that there is no room for him any longer. A move to a smaller La Liga club or midtable team outside Spain would do him a world of good and give him time to grow into the talent he has shown intermittently.

