×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Players that should leave Real Madrid this summer

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
315   //    15 Jun 2019, 17:46 IST

Real Madrid have gone all guns blazing into the transfer market.
Real Madrid have gone all guns blazing into the transfer market.

After the horrors of last season, Real Madrid has wasted no time in fixing what was lost last season.

After the exit of Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo, it was expected that Los Blancos would react appropriately in the transfer market. This did not happen and the team lurched like a drunken sailor throughout the season.

With the return of Zidane at the tail end of last season, Real supremo, Florentino Perez has wasted no time in refurbishing the team. Long-term target, Eden Hazard has finally been signed up from Chelsea. Young Serbian hotshot striker, Luka Jovic has also joined from Eintracht Frankfurt and left-back, Ferland Mendy has entered from Olympique Lyon.

This was in addition to the already-signed young Brazilian duo of centre-back Eder Militao & winger, Rodrygo Goes. Given the already existing numbers and the return of loanees like James Rodriguez and Mateo Kovacic, there is already a pressing need to reduce the number of players in the squad.

Here is a look at 5 players who have no future at the club and need to find their pastures elsewhere:

#5. Jesus Vallejo

Vallejo will develop better away from the Bernabeu.
Vallejo will develop better away from the Bernabeu.

Much was expected of the youngster when he came on board a couple of years ago at Real Zaragoza.

Bought for €6m with an eye to the future in 2016, he has been given time to develop outside the pressure cooker of the Santiago Bernabeu with loan spells at Zaragoza and Eintracht Frankfurt. Creditable performances led him to be brought back by Zidane in 2017 but injuries and inconsistent performances have derailed his Real Madrid career.

With the arrival of Militao and the extension handed to Nacho Fernandez, it’s clear that there is no room for him any longer. A move to a smaller La Liga club or midtable team outside Spain would do him a world of good and give him time to grow into the talent he has shown intermittently.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard James Rodriguez Zinedine Zidane Santiago Bernabeu Stadium Real Madrid Transfer News
Advertisement
5 players Real Madrid should sign in the upcoming summer transfer window
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players who could join Real Madrid this summer
RELATED STORY
5 players that Real Madrid could sign in the summer
RELATED STORY
3 Real Madrid players that may leave in the summer
RELATED STORY
5 players Real Madrid may target this summer
RELATED STORY
4 Real Madrid players who might be offloaded this summer
RELATED STORY
3 signings that could happen this summer as a result of Eden Hazard's transfer to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
5 Real Madrid players set to be sold after a series of high-profile arrivals
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: 13 players face uncertain future this summer
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Paul Pogba should join Real Madrid this summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us