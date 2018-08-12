Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 players that will play important roles for Real Madrid this season

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.78K   //    12 Aug 2018, 09:54 IST

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga
Gareth Bale

Real Madrid have been nursing a huge loss ever since their talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus this summer. After leading Los Blancos to a third consecutive UEFA Champions League triumph in May, the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner finally ended his stint with the Spanish giants in order to take on a new challenge in the Seria A.

Considering the huge influence of Ronaldo during his time at Santiago Bernabeu, it is quite evident that the attacker is an irreplaceable figure for Real Madrid. Yet, the European champions must find a way of coping without their talismanic forward as we enter into the next season.

It should not be forgotten that Los Blancos still have a lot fantastic players who can keep the team rolling in the absence of the Portuguese. With a new manager in place, the Spanish giants will be looking forward to attaining greater heights this season and below are 5 superstars that will play important roles in the team when the campaign finally begins:

#5. Marco Asensio

Real Betis v Real Madrid - La Liga
The youngster will be unleashed this season

Marco Asensio is a graduate of Real Madrid's academy who was recruited into the senior team in 2016, following a couple of spectacular performances at Junior level. The youngster was brilliant under Zinedine Zidane last season, impressing every single time he got the opportunity to play.

Asensio is just 22, yet he already plays with so much maturity and understanding. He is good dribbler of the ball - capable of beating opposition defenders in one-on-one situations, very creative, fast and also has an eye for goal.

The Spaniard has been at an incredible level for the past two seasons but the presense of Cristiano Ronaldo meant he had to settle down for a limited role. Now that the Portuguese has departed, Asensio will be unleashed to play a vital role in the team this term.

Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
