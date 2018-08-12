5 players that will play important roles for Real Madrid this season

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.78K // 12 Aug 2018, 09:54 IST

Gareth Bale

Real Madrid have been nursing a huge loss ever since their talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus this summer. After leading Los Blancos to a third consecutive UEFA Champions League triumph in May, the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner finally ended his stint with the Spanish giants in order to take on a new challenge in the Seria A.

Considering the huge influence of Ronaldo during his time at Santiago Bernabeu, it is quite evident that the attacker is an irreplaceable figure for Real Madrid. Yet, the European champions must find a way of coping without their talismanic forward as we enter into the next season.

It should not be forgotten that Los Blancos still have a lot fantastic players who can keep the team rolling in the absence of the Portuguese. With a new manager in place, the Spanish giants will be looking forward to attaining greater heights this season and below are 5 superstars that will play important roles in the team when the campaign finally begins:

#5. Marco Asensio

The youngster will be unleashed this season

Marco Asensio is a graduate of Real Madrid's academy who was recruited into the senior team in 2016, following a couple of spectacular performances at Junior level. The youngster was brilliant under Zinedine Zidane last season, impressing every single time he got the opportunity to play.

Asensio is just 22, yet he already plays with so much maturity and understanding. He is good dribbler of the ball - capable of beating opposition defenders in one-on-one situations, very creative, fast and also has an eye for goal.

The Spaniard has been at an incredible level for the past two seasons but the presense of Cristiano Ronaldo meant he had to settle down for a limited role. Now that the Portuguese has departed, Asensio will be unleashed to play a vital role in the team this term.

