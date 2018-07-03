5 players that would make Real Madrid's attack unstoppable

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.01K // 03 Jul 2018, 16:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Real Madrid have had a roller-coaster ride last season. The club had a disastrous domestic campaign as they were ignominiously knocked out of the Copa Del Rey by minnows Leganes and similarly, failed to put up a good show for the La Liga title, which they eventually lost to their arch-rivals, Barcelona.

On the bright side, however, Los Blancos ended the season on a high note by triumphing over Liverpool to clinch their third successive UEFA Champions League trophy (three-peat), fourth in the last five years.

Nevertheless, the sensational win was not enough to mask the contretemps the club underwent this season.

With the transfer market in full swing, Florentino Pérez will patiently seek to bolster his squad for the forthcoming campaign in order to evade the fury of the fans.

One area where the Spanish tycoon needs to show special interest is the attack. In the early part of the 2017-18 season, Real Madrid's attacking unit was clearly not up to snuff which resulted in the loss of consequential points.

With Gareth Bale's and Cristiano Ronaldo's future still up in the air, here are 5 superstars who can put an end to Real Madrid's offensive troubles.

Also Read: 3 players expected to leave Real Madrid this summer

#5 Eden Hazard

Hazard is an amazing playmaker

Yes, Chelsea is a huge club but let's face it, The Pensioners do not deserve Eden Hazard. Or let's put it this way, Eden Hazard does not deserve a club as erratic as Chelsea. After all, it's surprising, to say the least, that the supremely talented Belgian is still at a club which finished 5th in Premier League, won't play Champions League next season, has got financial problems and numerous other worries.

And this is not ME mentioning all this! Even Hazard himself stated that his future at Stamford Bridge pivots on The Blues' activity in the transfer market which has been all but zilch thus far. As such, the 27-year-old is expected to make a move away from his current club and the ideal option would be to join Real Madrid.

His presence up front will be of immense help for the Spanish giants as Hazard boasts the ability to tear apart the opposition's rearguard all by himself. His intelligence, creativity, anticipation, dribbling and passing are some of the qualities which make him a perfect player for Santiago Bernabeu.