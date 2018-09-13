5 players that you may not know played in the Real Madrid Academy

Reinis Alksnajs

Real Madrid Academy has produced many sensational talents like Raul, Guti and Juan Mata. But as in every field, not every young footballer in the Academy succeeds. At least with Real Madrid.

There have been many instances that a player leaves the Madrid side at a young age only to become a star in a different club, even for a rival.

Let's look at five players that you may not know appeared or even graduated from the Real Madrid Academy.

Marcos Alonso (1999-2008 in Real Madrid Academy)

Marcos Alonso

It seemed like Marcos Alonso came from nowhere just two years ago when Chelsea bought him. But the Spanish left-back has proven his worth and now is one of the leading Premier League players in his position.

While Alonso became a surprise for many in England, his talent wasn't that shocking for many in Spain. The attacking full-back actually spent 11 years in Madrid's most famous club. Alonso was only nine when he joined the Real Madrid Academy in 1999. He went on to represent each youth side in the following years.

In 2008, Alonso was promoted to the B team, in which he played almost 40 games in the next two years. Few times he appeared on the bench for Real Madrid's first team but only once did he get on the pitch. Just for a single minute.

The Spanish giants sold Alonso for cheap to Bolton in 2010 but three years later he left for Fiorentina. The Spaniard had a great spell in Italy, attracting Chelsea who spent more than £20 million for him.

