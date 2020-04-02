5 players to have scored 5 goals in an EPL game

A look at the 5 players to score 5 goals in a single game in the Premier league

Only one of these 5 players is presently active in the EPL.

Sergio Aguero

It is always a delight to see goal galore in a football match but it only gets more entertaining when a single player scores most or all of them.

The English Premier League (EPL) has witnessed some outstanding performances in front of the goal during the course of its three-decade history. On that note, let us take a look at 5 players to have scored 5 goals in an EPL game.

5. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Aguero was unstoppable during his fifer against Newcastle United

Sergio Aguero has been amongst the goals for Manchester City ever since arriving from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011. One of the best strikers in the world, Aguero has a keen poacher's instinct in front of goal

It is safe to say that the Argentine striker has been a key element in helping City bring a revolution to their gameplay and thereby be successful in the Premier league. Ever since his arrival, Aguero has helped City win four Premier league titles, one FA Cup, five EFL Cups and the FA Community Shield thrice.

Having scored in the 94th minute to help City clinch the EPL title in 2012, Aguero joined a select group of players to score 5 in an EPL game when he did so against Newcastle United on 3rd October 2005 at the Etihad stadium

After the visitors took an early lead in the match through Aleksandar Mitrovic, the hosts replied on the stroke of half time as Aguero converted a well worked corner. Moments after the restart, City took the lead when the Argentine's deflected left foot shot went in. A minute later, Aguero completed his hat-trick by cheekily chipping the ball over goalkeeper Tim Krul.

On the cusp of the hour mark, Aguero scored his fourth of the game by beating Krul from outside the bow before netting his fifth by tapping in Kevin De Bruyne’s low cross. In the process, the former Independiente striker became the fastest player to score 5 goals in an EPL game.

Berbatov (center) remains one of the most composed finishers in the game till date.

Manchester United have always possessed some of the gifted strikers in the world more often than not. Dimitar Berbatov was one of them. The former Spurs striker was a classy striker with a lot of elegance about himself and his gameplay.

Berbatov had an impressive spell with the Red Devils as he played a key role in helping United recover after losing Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid. The Bulgarian spent four seasons with United and in the process he was able to win the Premier league twice, the League Cup once, the FA Community Shield twice and the FIFA Club World Cup once.

One of the most iconic moments of his United career must be the match against Blackburn Rovers which took place at Old Trafford on the 27th November, 2010. United went rampage and ended up scoring seven goals in a 7-1 win over the hapless visitors. Berbatov scored five, while Nani and Ji Sung Park scored one apiece.

Berbatov’s first was a smart right-footed flick inside the box. His second was a gift from defender Christopher Samba, leaving him one on one with the goalkeeper. The third probably was his best given that he started the counter from his own half and was on the end of it to complete his hat-trick.

Blackburn’s sloppy defending, coupled with Berbatov's composed finishing meant that the Bulgarian scored twice more in the game, in the process becoming the first non-English player to net 5 goals in an EPL game.

3. Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur)

Defoe was a treat to watch at White Hart Lane

Jermain Defoe has been one of the long serving players in the English Premier league. Making over 500 appearances for a number of clubs, Defoe was at his prolific best with Tottenham Hotspur.

Enjoying two spells with the London club, with a year out to Portsmouth in between, Defoe's most memorable performance for Spurs came in a 9-1 win against Wigan Athletic at White Hart Lane on 22nd November, 2009.

Leading by a Peter Crouch goal at half-time, Aaron Lennon turned in his second assist of the game as Defoe entered the scoresheet before the latter scored his second goal three minutes later. Lennon completed his hat-trick of assists as Defoe completed the second-fastest ever hat-trick in Premier League history.

Following a goal from Lennon, Defoe added two more with more clinical finishing to become the third player to score five goals in the Premier league.

2. Alan Shearer (Newcastle United)

Alan Shearer was a gem of a striker to watch when on song

When it comes to goal-scoring in the Premier league, you just cannot keep out Alan Shearer out of it. The former Newcastle striker has been one of the most prolific strikers the league has ever witnessed. The fact that Shearer has scored the most goals (260) of any player in the Premier league speaks volumes about the goal-scoring ability of the former Blackburn forward.

In the summer of 1996, Shearer moved from Blackburn Rovers to join his boyhood club Newcastle United. Having turned out several impressive performances for his new club, one which stands out came in Newcastle's 8-0 home win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Having led by a goal at the stroke of the half-hour mark, Shearer brilliantly flicked on a Nolberto Solano cross to double his team's lead. Three minutes later, the Englishman scored his second of the game from the penalty spot before completing his hat-trick before half-time by pouncing acrobatically from close range to turn in a cross from Keiron Dyer.

Following further goals by Dyer and Gary Speed in the second half, Shearer scored off another Solano cross before converting his second penalty of the game to celebrate a fifer in the very first game managed by Bobby Robson.

1. Andrew Cole (Manchester United)

Andrew Cole (left) became the first player ever to score five goals in the league

Another former Red in this list is Andrew Cole. Joining Manchester United in 1994-95, Cole had a decent start to his United career as he scored 12 goals for the Reds in spite of joining them in the winter transfer window.

The Englishman had a match to remember on the 4th of March, 1995 when United faced Ipswich Town at Old Trafford.

Following an early opener by Roy Keane, Cole provided a simple close range finish off a fine counter-attacking run by Ryan Giggs. Moments later Mark Hughes smacked a ferocious effort against the crossbar but Cole’s positioning helped him grab his second of the game.

Soon after the restart, Cole scored a header from Denis Irwin’s cross to complete his hat-trick. But he was not done for the day though. His fourth of the game arrived courtesy a rebound from Giggs' shot before scoring his fifth off a corner to become the first player to score 5 goals in an EPL game as United coasted to a 9-0 win.