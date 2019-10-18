5 players to watch in the Premier League this weekend

Manchester United host league leaders Liverpool on Sunday afternoon

After a week away for the international break, the Premier League returns this week, and there is certainly a lot to look forward to.

On Sunday, leaders Liverpool travel to Old Trafford to play rivals Manchester United. A win for Liverpool will see them equal Manchester City’s Premier League record of 18 consecutive wins, and would surely pile more pressure on United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose side have won just two league games this season.

Elsewhere, Manchester City will be looking to bounce back from their shock defeat to Wolves when they head to London to take on Crystal Palace on Saturday evening. The champions are already eight points behind Liverpool, and can’t afford to drop much further back, even at this early stage.

At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, all eyes will be on Mauricio Pochettino after a series of disappointing results against Colchester United, Bayern Munich, and Brighton. Questions have been asked about the attitude of this Tottenham side, and whether Pochettino is still happy in North London.

Another manager coming under pressure is Everton’s Marco Silva, who has seen his team take just seven points from their opening eight games. They host West Ham on Saturday, as the Hammers look to fuel their bid for a top six finish.

As the ninth matchday of the season approaches, here are five men to watch in the Premier League this weekend.

#1 Anthony Martial (Manchester United)

Martial scored in United's opening two games this season

There haven’t been too many positives for Manchester United going into this weekend’s game with Liverpool. The Red Devils haven’t won a Premier League game since September 14, and hardly looked like scoring when they played Newcastle United last time out. United also have a host of injuries, with David de Gea and Paul Pogba amongst those ruled out of the clash.

One man Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be able to call on is Anthony Martial, who hasn’t played since the 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace in August. United have struggled for goals this season, and have managed just five in the league since their 4-0 win over Chelsea on the opening day.

Martial impressed in that opening day win, playing as a central striker, and if he can reproduce that form this weekend, he could cause Liverpool some serious problems.

