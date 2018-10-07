5 players to watch out for in the Liverpool vs Manchester City clash

Mohul Bhowmick FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 424 // 07 Oct 2018, 18:28 IST

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool take on Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday in a highly anticipated match between two of the most balanced teams in the Premier League. Both are equally matched on paper and form, and it should be an exciting encounter.

Liverpool come into the game on the back of a defeat to Napoli away in the Champions League and a draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Manchester City, on the other hand, are in fine form, having won all of their last four games. Liverpool have the edge over their rivals given the fact that they are playing at home.

We have compiled a list of five players to watch out for in the match between Liverpool and Manchester City:

#1 Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has had a quiet Premier League by his own standards so far, netting only three goals and providing just the one assist so far. The Egyptian, who would be playing on the right-hand side of the forward line for Liverpool, however, will look forward to this game in an anticipation to make things right.

Salah can be dangerous if given time with the ball and City will have to make sure that he is always covered and not given even an ounce of space. He is fast and can take defenders on with ease and would not be too worried about his recent form.

#2 Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane was the shining light for Liverpool when the season began and has four Premier League goals to his name but he has had a quiet last few matches. The Senegalese left-winger is heavily involved in every game, though, and could turn up in the right spirit against Manchester City.

Mane is a hard worker and plays brilliantly with or without the ball. When he has the ball at his feet, Mane can be magical. He is beautiful to watch.

