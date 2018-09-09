5 players to watch out for in the new Champions League season

Shubham Dupare FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 689 // 09 Sep 2018, 02:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Hirving Lozano played a huge role in securing PSV's Eredivisie title last season

With just 10 days remaining for the new UEFA Champions League season to commence, all football fans across Europe and the world are abuzz with excitement to see the best of Europe battle it out, for the claiming the Coupe des Clubs Champions Européens.

The beauty of this competition is that here players from 32 of the best European teams get to compete against one another. Though facing off against superstars like Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, Hazard may be some opponents' worst nightmare, there are quite a few players from other European clubs they should be wary of too.

With so many talented players representing their teams in the tournament, it is really mind-boggling to name some players who might standout. But based on current form and performances last season and in qualifier rounds, we just might take our best guess as to who's going to take this UCL season by storm.

So, here's the list 5 young players that the teams must watch out for because on their day these players can be absolutely unplayable.

#5 Rony Lopes

Rony Lopes was a key player for Monaco last season scoring 15 goals

The 22-years-old Portuguese attacking midfielder is a rising star of the AS Monaco team that has produced and sold so many of such top class players over the years. Marcos Paulo Mesquita "Rony" Lopes, was the second highest goal scorer for the club last season, which helped them secure the second spot in Ligue 1.

Lopes not only scored 15 goals, but set up further 5 goals for his teammates. He is a player blessed with devastating acceleration, good close control and can dribble past full backs with ease. Despite his short height he is physically strong when on the ball and can shrug off defenders with ease.

Though the Manchester City's youngest ever goal scorer has only managed to score one goal so far this season, given his ability, this young lad can absolutely wreck havoc in the final third. And is surely one player to watch out for.

1 / 5 NEXT