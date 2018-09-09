Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 players to watch out for in the new Champions League season

Shubham Dupare
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
689   //    09 Sep 2018, 02:02 IST

PSV v Utrecht - Eredivisie
Hirving Lozano played a huge role in securing PSV's Eredivisie title last season

With just 10 days remaining for the new UEFA Champions League season to commence, all football fans across Europe and the world are abuzz with excitement to see the best of Europe battle it out, for the claiming the Coupe des Clubs Champions Européens.

The beauty of this competition is that here players from 32 of the best European teams get to compete against one another. Though facing off against superstars like Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, Hazard may be some opponents' worst nightmare, there are quite a few players from other European clubs they should be wary of too.

With so many talented players representing their teams in the tournament, it is really mind-boggling to name some players who might standout. But based on current form and performances last season and in qualifier rounds, we just might take our best guess as to who's going to take this UCL season by storm.

So, here's the list 5 young players that the teams must watch out for because on their day these players can be absolutely unplayable.

#5 Rony Lopes

Sporting CP v AS Monaco - Pre-Season Friendly
Rony Lopes was a key player for Monaco last season scoring 15 goals

The 22-years-old Portuguese attacking midfielder is a rising star of the AS Monaco team that has produced and sold so many of such top class players over the years. Marcos Paulo Mesquita "Rony" Lopes, was the second highest goal scorer for the club last season, which helped them secure the second spot in Ligue 1.

Lopes not only scored 15 goals, but set up further 5 goals for his teammates. He is a player blessed with devastating acceleration, good close control and can dribble past full backs with ease. Despite his short height he is physically strong when on the ball and can shrug off defenders with ease.

Though the Manchester City's youngest ever goal scorer has only managed to score one goal so far this season, given his ability, this young lad can absolutely wreck havoc in the final third. And is surely one player to watch out for.



1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United FC Bayern Munich Football Luke Shaw Leon Goretzka Leisure Reading
Shubham Dupare
CONTRIBUTOR
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
5 players Liverpool should never have sold
RELATED STORY
5 of the most emotional moments in football
RELATED STORY
5 biggest managerial mistakes
RELATED STORY
5 of the best second/supporting strikers of the 21st century
RELATED STORY
Champions League group fixtures to watch out for in the...
RELATED STORY
10 goals that changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
Top five late goals of all-time
RELATED STORY
5 successful footballers whose fathers were football legends
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
18 Sep BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
18 Sep INT TOT 10:25 PM Internazionale vs Tottenham
19 Sep CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
19 Sep MON ATL 12:30 AM Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
19 Sep LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
19 Sep CRV NAP 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
19 Sep GAL LOK 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
19 Sep SCH POR 12:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Porto
19 Sep SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
19 Sep AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
20 Sep VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us