5 players to watch out in the Premier League in Gameweek 12

Mohul Bhowmick FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 445 // 09 Nov 2018, 20:21 IST

The Premier League has been buzzing with activity and what with all players looking to hit form before the international break, this will be a key weekend for all concerned. Manchester City host neighbours United at the Etihad in the marquee clash of the weekend while Chelsea take on Everton in another well-awaited game.

Manchester City currently sit on top of the table and Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham are closing in on them. Manchester United too have jumped in the table to come to the seventh position while Arsenal have gone down to fifth.

Gameweek 12 gets underway in the Premier League on Saturday with Cardiff City taking on Brighton in the first match of the weekend. The most important match of the weekend is the Manchester derby to be held at the Etihad Stadium in a late kick-off on Sunday.

We have picked a list of five players who can have an impact in this round:

#1 Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)

Marcos Alonso

Spanish left-back Marcos Alonso has been fantastic for Chelsea this season, defending with authority in his natural position and also flying down the flank to support Eden Hazard and Co. in the attacking third. He has scored one goal and provided three assists so far in this season.

Chelsea are unbeaten and they will be looking to continue their run when they host Everton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. They have conceded just eight goals this season and it is all down to Alonso's influence at the back.

#2 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane

England captain Harry Kane notched up two goals in Tottenham's midweek Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven and he will be one of the players to watch out for in Gameweek 12. Kane has had a relatively quiet Premier League this year and will be looking to make amends when his team travels to Selhurst Park on Saturday to face Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace.

Kane will definitely start in the lone striker's position although Mauricio Pochettino has given hints that he will rest Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen on Saturday.

#3 Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)

Callum Wilson

Callum Wilson has been a revelation this season and recently been awarded an England call-up. He has most definitely earned his place in Gareth Southgate's side for the friendlies against Croatia and the USA by scoring, thanks to his goalscoring return of 6 goals in the Premier League so far.

Wilson is a threat at the front of the attack and will be looking to add to his goal tally when his team travels to St. James' Park to take on Newcastle United on Saturday. Bournemouth have been brilliant this season and apart from the loss to Manchester United at home last week, they have displayed courage and grit.

#4 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Raheem Sterling

Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling had a field day last weekend against Southampton when he notched up two goals and provided two assists. He will be looking forward to the Manchester derby and licking his lips in anticipation of Manchester United's defensive frailties.

Sterling will most definitely start on the right side of the wing and will be one of the players to watch out for in Gameweek 12.

#5 Anthony Martial (Manchester United)

Anthony Martial

Manchester United's Anthony Martial has rediscovered his old form and is back to being at his best. He has terrorised defenders across the Premier League and UEFA Champions League. Martial will be hoping to get a few on Sunday when his team visits neighbours City at the Etihad for this season's first Manchester derby.

Manchester United staged a late comeback to stun Italian giants Juventus in the Champions League midweek and if they want to do the same against City on Sunday, Martial will have a big role to play.