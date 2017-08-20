5 players who are too good for their current club

5 players who need to get a move on if they really want to win the bigger trophies out there.

@BrazilStat by Brazil Stats Top 5 / Top 10 20 Aug 2017, 11:20 IST

Football is a collective sport, a game of eleven who have to collaborate throughout the ninety minutes in order to achieve victory. However, in several cases, one player in the team stands out, above the rest of them.

Several stars with huge potential have been denied a better footballing legacy because their teammates were at an inferior level, and as they say, "one hand does not clap".

Here are five players from Europe's top five leagues, who are being held down for being too good for their current respective clubs.

#5 Naby Keita: Red Bull Salzburg

Naby Keita is the modern box to box midfielder by all means. The Guinean does a bit of everything from recovering possession, to expressing his passing skills, to launching forward runs with the ball and expressing his dribbling abilities and effectiveness in the final third.

As a matter of fact, the 22-year old ended the Bundesliga last season with 8 goals and 7 assists under his belt, but these impressive stats did not prevent him from ending the season trophy-less. It is perhaps the right time for Keita to make the switch to a more competitive side in a more competitive league.