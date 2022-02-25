5 players who have tormented Bayern Munich over the years

Bayern Munich are the most successful German football team in Bundesliga history. They have methodically built themselves into one of the most revered sporting institutions in Europe, and there's hardly a team they cannot face head-on.

The Bavarians have won the most Bundesliga crowns (27) and the most domestic cups (20) in Germany. Bayern Munich also hold the third spot in the world for most Champions League trophies, with six sitting in their cabinet. This simply means Die Roten have been a dominant force domestically and internationally for most of the last few decades.

Very few teams can manage to boast more than a few wins over the Bavarian giants domestically or in Europe. Fewer players can still list Bayern Munich as a scalp they’ve collected once, much less on a frequent basis.

However, some players have managed to carve a niche for themselves and have become specialists in playing the reigning German champions. So, without further ado, here are five players who have tormented Bayern Munich over the years:

Honorable mentions

The Bavarians have long been a strong opponent, especially across their golden years in the 60s and 70s. However, the players featured on this list will be picked from more recent history - within this century. As such, some legends, like Manfred Burgsmuller - who scored 13 goals in 27 games against Bayern - will only be mentioned here.

Karl-Heinz Korbel is also another legendary player who popularly faced the Bavarians 41 times. No other player in the history of the club has managed a higher number of appearances against them.

Borussia Dortmund legend Lothar Emmerich also taught Bayern Munich a lesson. In just eight Bundesliga appearances against them, he scored eight goals and assisted two. Die Roten will hardly forget his hat-trick in Dortmund's 6-3 win against them in 1967.

#5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang | Barcelona

Bayern Muenchen v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Before transferring to Barcelona and before captaining Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang enjoyed a brilliant stint at Borussia Dortmund. Bayern Munich may have been unbeatable, but that didn't stop the Gabon international from flourishing against them. Although Aubameyang hasn't faced them since 2018, the Bavarians will hardly forget just how ruthless he was in the final third.

Aubameyang managed two goals and two assists in nine Bundesliga games against Die Roten. But his prowess came to the fore in important cup games. In four DFB-Pokal games, the star scored twice against Bayern Munich. He also scored twice and assisted twice in four DFL-Supercup finals against Bayern.

#4 Marco Reus | Borussia Dortmund

FC Bayern Muenchen v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

This list would've featured another player if Marco Reus hadn't made the decision to move to Dortmund from Borussia Monchengladbach back in 2012. The star had to make a coveted choice between the Bavarians and BVB before he eventually moved to Dortmund.

It might have left a sour taste in the mouths of Bayern Munich fans. But what would hurt more is how consistent Reus has been against Die Roten over the years.

In a total of 32 games against them, Reus has scored 12 goals and assisted seven. Much of this success has come in the Bundesliga, where the star has managed eight goals and five assists in 20 appearances against the side.

His best record, however, comes in the DFL Supercup, where he has scored three goals in five games against Bayern.

