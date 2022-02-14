5 players Tottenham Hotspur could sign if Harry Kane joins Manchester United

There were rumors throughout the 2021 summer about Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane weighing up a switch to Manchester City.

The move ultimately failed to transpire, but there was enough drama over the Tottenham captain missing training sessions. There were also apologies and accusations, but Kane managed to stay with Spurs.

However, fresh rumors of his departure have flared up in recent weeks. This is because former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is rumored to be on the shortlist to become Manchester United's new manager next season.

Replacing Harry Kane at Tottenham will not be easy

Harry Kane has notched up 236 goals in 368 appearances during his stay at Tottenham Hotspur. He has also chipped in with 52 assists, and the only piece missing from his glittering career is the silverware.

If he clinches a transfer away from Spurs, the next five names could replace him. While they won't be like-for-like replacements, these names can do a reasonably good job if the English footballer switches to Manchester United.

#5 Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak has been a wonderful performer in La Liga and could be a Premier League star at Tottenham.

Alexander Isak is among several brilliant young players plying their trade in La Liga.

The Swedish center forward has been a consistent player for Real Sociedad and has grabbed the headlines with his brilliant displays. Since his move from Borussia Dortmund, his stock has gone up steadily, as the guaranteed minutes in Spain have helped him develop into a fantastic player.

Isak is a left-footed forward who uses his pace and technical strength to trouble opposition defenses. He is different from traditional strikers and also gets involved in the build-up play from deep when required. The Swede's performances have brought him on the radar of several big clubs in Europe.

Isak has managed to make 27 appearances across competitions for Sociedad so far this season, in which he has managed to score eight goals and two assists. Given that he is only 22 years old, Isak's numbers will only improve with time, making him a realistic replacement for Harry Kane at Tottenham.

#4 Jonathan David

Jonathan David is already showing his potential in Ligue 1 with Lille.

As a footballer, Jonathan David is contrastingly different in style from Harry Kane. While Kane has several strengths, pace and agility are not his greatest assets. But that's not the case with the Canadian star, whose primary weapon is his acceleration and guile.

David has taken his game to the next level since he switched to Ligue 1. The 22-year-old has been one of the better players for LOSC Lille in recent years, and has displayed incredible versatility. However, David has mainly operated as a striker and has shone through and could be effective for a club like Tottenham Hotspur.

David is in his second season at Lille and has put up stellar numbers. He has made 31 appearances across all competitions and has already hit the back of the net on 16 occasions despite playing for a struggling side.

Naturally, David's stock is high and he could be an adequate replacement for Harry Kane at Spurs.

