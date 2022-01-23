5 most decorated players in Real Madrid history

Real Madrid are one of the biggest sides in world football by virtue of their achievements in the sport. The Spanish side have won 93 trophies, the most of any European side in club football history.

A great number of the trophies won by Real came in the 20th century, a period in which the Spanish side assembled many of history's greats. Greats like Ferenc Puskas, Alfredo Di Stefano, Franciso Gento, Raul Gonzalez, Ronaldo, and many others featured for the club during this period.

Real Madrid have dominated European football

Los Blancos have won the UEFA Champions League/European Cup on 13 occasions, with their first having been won in 1956. They have won the trophy more times than any other side in history. They have also won the Spanish La Liga 34 times, more than any other team in history.

With the caliber of players to have represented the club at various points in its history, many players have achieved legendary status by winning trophies at the club. Without further ado, here is a list of five players who have won the most trophies as Real Madrid players in history.

#5 Karim Benzema (20 trophies)

Karim Benzema poses with the UEFA Champions League trophy

French striker Karim Benzema is undoubtedly one of the most underrated players in Real Madrid history. The 33-year-old striker has won 20 trophies in his time at the club, playing a key role each triumph.

Benzema joined Real from Olympique Lyonnais in 2009 and won his first title, the Copa del Rey, in the 2010-11 season. Benzema went on to win the Copa del Rey once more in the 2013-14 season, and has won the UEFA Champions League four times, including thrice between 2016 and 2018.

The Frenchman has also won La Liga three times and Supercopa de Espana four times. He has also won the UEFA Super Cup three times and FIFA Club World Cup four times.

Benzema is presently the club's top scorer in all competitions with 24 goals this season and is arguably their most important player. He has won 20 trophies in only 13 years as a Real Madrid player.

#4 Manolo Sanchis (21 titles)

Manolo Sanchis in action at the El Clasico

Manolo Sanchis was a Spanish defender who played for Real Madrid for the entirety of his career. The defender came through the Real Madrid youth set-up and played for the senior team until his retirement in 2001.

Sanchis made his club debut in 1983 and made 682 appearances for the club before retiring in 2001. The defender won 21 titles with Los Blancos and captained the side on several occasions before his retirement.

Sanchis won the La Liga title eight times and UEFA Champions League twice. He also won the Copa del Rey once, UEFA Cup twice and Supercopa de Espana five times. Sanchis also won the Intercontinental Cup once in 1998.

