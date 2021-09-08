5 players who underwent massive physical transformation

To cut it at the highest level of the game, footballers need to ensure they keep their fitness levels high. Competing against elite athletes requires a massive amount of work to be put into maintaining a good physique.

While some players are bulky and strong by the time they break into the professional circuit, some need to hit the gym regularly to reach those levels. Over the years, we have seen several young footballers slowly beef up and become sturdier.

It's a lot of work since players have to spend extra hours in the gym and find time for it after training hours. Despite all the challenges, several top footballers have astounded us with their physique.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who underwent massive physical transformations.

#5 Marcus Rashford - Manchester United

Marcus Rashford made his Manchester United debut in the 2015-16 season. When he first broke onto the scene, Rashford was a lanky kid whose slender frame allowed him to move swiftly on the pitch. The youngster was keen to impress and started scoring some very important goals against formidable opposition.

Rashford wasn't going to let his chances slip away and his dedication is reflected in his incredible physical transformation. The 23-year-old has added a lot of muscle to his body and has become a robust forward who is difficult to nudge off the ball.

His overall game has improved but the rapid changes in the youngster's physique are reminiscent of Cristiano Ronaldo's physical transformation.

#4 Hulk - Atletico Mineiro

Hulk during his final days at Shanghai SIPG

Brazilian striker Hulk has always had a build that fits his name. He is one of the strongest strikers in the world and has maintained a large frame ever since breaking onto the professional circuit.

As a result, 35-year-old is nearly impossible to shake off the ball. He also packs a venomous left-footed strike which could sting or do worse things to a goalkeeper's hands.

Hulk had become quite bulky in recent times. But he used the first Covid-19 lockdown to work on his physique and by September, he was once again showing off his chiseled abs.

Hulk returned to his home country Brazil in January 2021 and is currently playing for Atletico Mineiro. Prior to that, he was at Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG who had secured his services in 2016 for £45 million.

