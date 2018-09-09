Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Four players we can expect a lot from by the end of the 2018/19 season

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
689   //    09 Sep 2018, 15:18 IST

Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A
Cristiano Ronaldo

The 2017/18 European football season was something special, as France lifted the World Cup at Russia and Real Madrid won its third consecutive UEFA Champions League trophy and its fourth in five years.

The likes of Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Moric and Kylian Mbappe are the likely winners of the 2018 Ballon'dOr, with Modric already swooping the UEFA Men's player of the year award.

However, there are some top players who are still left to shine, as they haven't have had the best of starts this season. This article is to discuss a few of them.

#4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Aubameyang

Despite a slow start to the season, the Gabonese striker has enough caliber to end the season with the English Premier League Golden Boot to his name.

The 29-year-old has just netted a single goal in his 4 starts for Arsenal, and this is something very different from Aubamayenag's usual self.

After joining Arsenal in the winter transfer window last season, he bagged 10 goals and 4 assists in just 13 games in the EPL, just two fewer goals than Chelsea's Belgian Eden Hazard (equalling the assist tally) who played the whole season.

His partnership with Ousmane Dembele at Borussia Dortmund is something the BVB fans would never forget, as the duo led them to a DFB-Pokal cup in 2017, defeating Bayern Munich in the semis with a 3-2 score, which brings me to my next point.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Ousmane Dembele EPL Attackers
Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
5 players who can top the European scorers chart in the...
RELATED STORY
4 Top Favourites To Win The Champions' League Title In...
RELATED STORY
5 superstars who could score more goals than Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
The 5 highest paid (weekly wages) footballers in the...
RELATED STORY
3 summer signings which are likely to take the 2018-19...
RELATED STORY
5 Champions League group stages matches you must not miss
RELATED STORY
5 European Club Records that Messi or Ronaldo have not...
RELATED STORY
Can Ronaldo and co actually win the Champions league?
RELATED STORY
Precedence: The reason behind Juventus's quest for the...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Bold Predictions for the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
18 Sep BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
18 Sep INT TOT 10:25 PM Internazionale vs Tottenham
19 Sep CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
19 Sep MON ATL 12:30 AM Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
19 Sep LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
19 Sep CRV NAP 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
19 Sep GAL LOK 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
19 Sep SCH POR 12:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Porto
19 Sep SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
19 Sep AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
20 Sep VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us