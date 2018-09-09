Four players we can expect a lot from by the end of the 2018/19 season

Harsh Pillai FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 689 // 09 Sep 2018, 15:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo

The 2017/18 European football season was something special, as France lifted the World Cup at Russia and Real Madrid won its third consecutive UEFA Champions League trophy and its fourth in five years.

The likes of Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Moric and Kylian Mbappe are the likely winners of the 2018 Ballon'dOr, with Modric already swooping the UEFA Men's player of the year award.

However, there are some top players who are still left to shine, as they haven't have had the best of starts this season. This article is to discuss a few of them.

#4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang

Despite a slow start to the season, the Gabonese striker has enough caliber to end the season with the English Premier League Golden Boot to his name.

The 29-year-old has just netted a single goal in his 4 starts for Arsenal, and this is something very different from Aubamayenag's usual self.

After joining Arsenal in the winter transfer window last season, he bagged 10 goals and 4 assists in just 13 games in the EPL, just two fewer goals than Chelsea's Belgian Eden Hazard (equalling the assist tally) who played the whole season.

His partnership with Ousmane Dembele at Borussia Dortmund is something the BVB fans would never forget, as the duo led them to a DFB-Pokal cup in 2017, defeating Bayern Munich in the semis with a 3-2 score, which brings me to my next point.

1 / 4 NEXT