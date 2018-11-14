×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

5 players who are approaching the end of their Barcelona careers

Hrishikesh Anand
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
570   //    14 Nov 2018, 18:32 IST

Donning the blue of FC Barcelona is a dream come true for any football player. Barcelona are one of the biggest clubs not just in the footballing sense but as a brand as well. The Blaugrana have boasted the biggest players in footballing history on the roster and that trend continues as few clubs can rival the sheer quality that the Catalans possess on their payroll.

However, certain players at the Camp Nou are deemed surplus to requirements, past their best or not good enough to play for Barcelona anymore. Here are 5 players who look certain to leave the club.

#1 Arda Turan

FC Barcelona v Real CD Espanyol - Copa del Rey
FC Barcelona v Real CD Espanyol - Copa del Rey

Arda Turan is one of the fieriest characters in football. The Turkish winger was perfectly suited to Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid given his tenacity and hardworking nature.

However, things simply haven't worked out for Turan in Catalonia. In his debut season, the Turk was confined to the role of a rotational player and failed to impress when he was handed an opportunity. He didn't make a single appearance for Barca in the 2017-18 season and has been shipped out to Istanbul Basaksehir on a loan deal. In Turkey, he hasn't done himself any favours, assaulting a referee and receiving a 10-game ban for his actions. Surely his career at any top level club is now over.

#2 Thomas Vermaelen

FC Barcelona Unveil New Signing Thomas Vermaelen
FC Barcelona Unveil New Signing Thomas Vermaelen

When Thomas Vermaelen arrived from Arsenal in 2014, it was a very surprising move from Barcelona to sign the Belgian considering his long history of injuries and his age. Vermaelen has endured the same horrid luck with injuries at Barcelona, being immediately sidelined in his debut season.

Despite winning the treble and a few more trophies, Vermaelen isn't a regular starter in defense. Pique is a constant for Barcelona and the duo of Lenglet and Umtiti represent an exciting pairing for the future. Vermaelen could do with a move to a side where he can find regular playing time and wind down his career.

#3 Jasper Cillessen

Barcelona v Sevilla - Spanish Copa del Rey Final
Barcelona v Sevilla - Spanish Copa del Rey Final

Jasper Cillessen was signed to replace the outgoing Claudio Bravo and has been second choice keeper since his arrival. Marc-Andre ter Stegen is currently one of the best keepers in the world and is a reliable custodian in goal. Barring a dramatic loss of form, Cillessen is not going to make a claim to be first choice keeper and could look for a move elsewhere to gain playing time, whether on loan or on a permanent deal.

The former Ajax man is still a very good player and could do a job for most sides in Europe.

#4 Andre Gomes

Everton FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Everton FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Andre Gomes is considered to be a purchase made by Barcelona just to beat Real Madrid to the Portuguese midfielder's signature. Gomes had a torrid time at Barcelona and finds himself currently on loan at Everton. He failed to displace the trio of Rakitic, Iniesta and Busquets in his time at the club and was generally poor and unimpressive when given a run in the side. The especially worrying feature of his Barcelona career was the abuse he received from Barcelona fans.

It's doubtful that Gomes would want to return to Catalonia after his loan elapses or that Barcelona fans would want him back.

#5 Munir El-Haddadi

Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Munir will be remembered for scoring on his Barcelona league debut in 2014 and was nominated for the Golden Boy Award in the same year. The winger then experienced a plateau in his career as he was no longer a regular in Barcelona's squads for the next two years or so. Two loan spells at Valencia and Alaves followed where the Spaniard had decent spells. Munir is currently at Barcelona but he doesn't possess the quality that a Barcelona winger would be required to have. At 23 years of age, he can't be considered a prospect either.

The departure of fringe players would also allow youngsters from the esteemed La Masia Academy to come closer to making their first team debuts strengthening Barcelona's philosophy of 'Mes Ques Une Club' and freeing the wage bill at the same time.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Arda Turan Andre Gomes
Hrishikesh Anand
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Writer,tactical analyst, Arsenal FC, Borussia Dortmund Work appeared on Outside Of The Boot, Chance Analytics and others
3 Barcelona players whose careers at the club is coming...
RELATED STORY
3 ways Barcelona are suffering in the absence of Lionel...
RELATED STORY
5 players who should be axed from Barcelona squad next...
RELATED STORY
5 players who could beat Lionel Messi to the Pichichi...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Barcelona players who became managers
RELATED STORY
3 former Barcelona forwards who are still doing great at...
RELATED STORY
5 Real Madrid stars apart from Cristiano Ronaldo who have...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Barcelona are ready to win the treble this...
RELATED STORY
4 Barcelona players who benefited from Lionel Messi's...
RELATED STORY
3 Players who are likely to join Barcelona this winter
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov LEG DEP 01:30 AM Leganés vs Deportivo Alavés
24 Nov EIB REA 05:30 PM Eibar vs Real Madrid
24 Nov VAL RAY 08:45 PM Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano
24 Nov HUE LEV 11:00 PM Huesca vs Levante
25 Nov ATL BAR 01:15 AM Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona
25 Nov ATH GET 04:30 PM Athletic Club vs Getafe
25 Nov SEV REA 08:45 PM Sevilla vs Real Valladolid
25 Nov ESP GIR 11:00 PM Espanyol vs Girona
26 Nov VIL REA 01:15 AM Villarreal vs Real Betis
27 Nov REA CEL 01:30 AM Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us