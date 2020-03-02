×
5 players who have a legendary status at 2 different clubs

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 02 Mar 2020, 13:48 IST

Here are 5 players who are legends for 2 clubs
Here are 5 players who are legends for 2 clubs

Football is an emotional sport and sometimes fans can’t help but get attached to the players on the field. This attachment may, however, be both positive and negative, depending on how the players perform.

Just as fans criticise footballers who put up below-par performances, so are they certain to praise the players when they flip the scripts. For this singular reason, every club has its present and past players put in two categories – the flops and the legends.

While no football fan would usually want to talk about his or her club’s flops, waxing lyrical about its legends comes with some level of pride. Fortunately for some players, they are legends at multiple clubs.

Although this is not an easy feat to achieve, there is a select group of footballers who have done exactly that. These are footballers who not only thrived with two clubs, but also won laurels with them. Below, we take a look at five players who are legends for two clubs:

#5 Johan Cruyff


Johan Cruyff starred for both Ajax and Barcelona
Johan Cruyff starred for both Ajax and Barcelona

There is a reason why some say Johan Cruyff’s name is a euphemism of football. The former Netherlands international transcended football and he gained legendary status at both Ajax and Barcelona.

Cruyff played at Ajax for 10 years, winning a host of trophies with the Dutch giants, including three consecutive European Cup titles. He then crossed carpets to the city of Catalonia, where he fit in seamlessly at Barcelona.

He may not have replicated his European successes with the Blaugrana, but Cruyff remains a big part of the club’s history, having introduced a footballing philosophy that has become synonymous with Barça. Whether as a player or as a manager, the man was just legendary.

Also read: 14 quotes capturing the essence of Johan Cruyff


Published 02 Mar 2020, 13:26 IST
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Cristiano Ronaldo Zinedine Zidane Greatest Footballers of All Time Football Top 5/Top 10 Football Transfer News
