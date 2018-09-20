Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

10 football legends who picked Messi over Ronaldo

Pravir Rai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.38K   //    20 Sep 2018, 23:47 IST

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2014
FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2014

Introduction

They regard Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as modern-day greats. Messi is known for his dribbling, passing, and team skills while Ronaldo is considered as a goals scoring machine that plays alone. They have been playing for over 15 years and have won almost all the awards in the football world.

There have been many debates, discussions, and views over “Who is better: Messi or Ronaldo?” Messi has his own admirers while a lot of people love Ronaldo.

I have discussed the dominance of Messi over Ronaldo, according to the views and opinions of the greats of football.

#10. Steven Gerrard

Celtic v Rangers - Scottish Premier League
Celtic v Rangers - Scottish Premier League

They regard Steven Gerrard as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation. He played for England and Liverpool. Gerrard considers both to be legends but picks Messi because of his team skills.

When asked to compare between Messi and Ronaldo, he said, "I think they're both operating on a different planet to every footballer that's ever lived, probably beside your Peles and your Maradonas. But Messi for me is more of a team player. If he's in on goal, he'll look for a pass, as well as obviously posting really, really good numbers individually as well.”

#9. Rafinha

Boca Juniors v Cruzeiro - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2018
Boca Juniors v Cruzeiro - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2018

Rafinha plays for the Brazil national team and Inter Milan. He was advised by Messi to move to Serie A side on loan.

Rafinha praised Lionel Messi and said: “Messi? He’s the best player in the world. It’s that simple. Three minutes on the pitch and a goal.” 

#8. David Beckham

Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony
Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony

One of the most popular football player and a superstar, David Beckham also prefers Messi over Ronaldo. He believes Ronaldo does not reach Messi’s level.

He said, "While Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are both better than the rest, Ronaldo does not reach the level of Messi."

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Greatest Footballers of All Time Leisure Reading League of Legends
Pravir Rai
ANALYST
I am an IT professional and a writer.
3 similarities between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Messi or Ronaldo? - The grazing angle
RELATED STORY
Messi vs Ronaldo: The debate for the 2018-19 season has...
RELATED STORY
Five Greatest Hard Men to Play the Game (Football)
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Football Players In The World Right Now
RELATED STORY
5 European Club Records that Messi or Ronaldo have not...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 contenders for the Champions League Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
5 players who can top the European scorers chart in the...
RELATED STORY
10 legends that didn't get the credit they deserved
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us