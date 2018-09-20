10 football legends who picked Messi over Ronaldo

Pravir Rai FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.38K // 20 Sep 2018, 23:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2014

Introduction

They regard Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as modern-day greats. Messi is known for his dribbling, passing, and team skills while Ronaldo is considered as a goals scoring machine that plays alone. They have been playing for over 15 years and have won almost all the awards in the football world.

There have been many debates, discussions, and views over “Who is better: Messi or Ronaldo?” Messi has his own admirers while a lot of people love Ronaldo.

I have discussed the dominance of Messi over Ronaldo, according to the views and opinions of the greats of football.

#10. Steven Gerrard

Celtic v Rangers - Scottish Premier League

They regard Steven Gerrard as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation. He played for England and Liverpool. Gerrard considers both to be legends but picks Messi because of his team skills.

When asked to compare between Messi and Ronaldo, he said, "I think they're both operating on a different planet to every footballer that's ever lived, probably beside your Peles and your Maradonas. But Messi for me is more of a team player. If he's in on goal, he'll look for a pass, as well as obviously posting really, really good numbers individually as well.”

#9. Rafinha

Boca Juniors v Cruzeiro - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2018

Rafinha plays for the Brazil national team and Inter Milan. He was advised by Messi to move to Serie A side on loan.

Rafinha praised Lionel Messi and said: “Messi? He’s the best player in the world. It’s that simple. Three minutes on the pitch and a goal.”

#8. David Beckham

Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony

One of the most popular football player and a superstar, David Beckham also prefers Messi over Ronaldo. He believes Ronaldo does not reach Messi’s level.

He said, "While Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are both better than the rest, Ronaldo does not reach the level of Messi."

1 / 3 NEXT