Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 5 players who can help Spain win the trophy

Spain will look to mount a challenge for their second FIFA World Cup trophy and these 5 players can help them win it!

Manav Jain
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 10:54 IST
6.50K

Spain
Spain will look to win their second FIFA World Cup trophy

Amidst all the drama surrounding Julen Lopetegui's exit and Fernando Hierro's subsequent appointment, the ultimate agenda within the Spanish camp will be to shrug off the distraction and focus solely on producing a stellar WC 2018 campaign.

The Spaniards will look to put in their best in a bid to win their second World Cup trophy, having lifted it just once in 2010. Fernando Hierro has plenty of potential to choose from as the side consists of some supremely talented, albeit relatively inexperienced, players.

While the average age of the squad is 28 years and 178 days, the total number of World Cup goals scored by the players in the side is just 2. Further, teams like Iran and Costa Rica have scored more international goals than this Spanish squad.

Notably, this will certainly be Andres Iniesta's last ever World Cup and the veteran would like nothing more than to bow out in the best way possible - by winning world football's most coveted trophy.

Spain have been grouped alongside Portugal, Iran and Morocco in Group B - One that they are expected to comfortably get through. Their real test, however, will come in the knockout stages.

On that note, here is a look at 5 players who could help Spain win the 2018 FIFA World Cup:

#5 Diego Costa

Diego C
Diego Costa will play a crucial role in Spain's campaign

After being frozen out of the Chelsea squad by Antonio Conte for the first half of the season, Diego Costa completed a move back to Atletico Madrid in January. Since then, he has seemed to be on track to return to his best.

Since moving back to Spain, Costa has played 23 games across all competitions, scoring 7 goals and assisting 4 more.

On the international stage, Costa has made 18 appearances for La Furia Roja since 2014 and has scored 7 goals. The brutish striker is expected to lead the front line at the World Cup and Spanish supporters will hope that he can peak at the right time.

The 29-year-old has been surrounded by controversies his entire career and he will be aware that a good performance at the World Cup could silence his critics for good. If Diego Costa can make his presence felt, expect Spain to mount a legitimate challenge to claim the World Cup.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Spain Football Sergio Ramos Andres Iniesta FIFA World Cup - Top 5 Players for each team Football Top 5/Top 10 Leisure Reading
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 reasons why Spain could still win...
RELATED STORY
The man who can help Spain get rid of the pre World Cup...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Spain: 5 key players who will...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 5 defenders in action
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 ways Spain could line up
RELATED STORY
Top 5 European teams who will feature in the 2018 World Cup
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Spain: Five things to...
RELATED STORY
10 most capped players to appear in World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Spain will lift the World Cup in Russia...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Spain: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
FT RUS SAU
5 - 0
 Russia vs Saudi Arabia
Today EGY URU 05:30 PM Egypt vs Uruguay
Today MOR IRA 08:30 PM Morocco vs Iran
Today POR SPA 11:30 PM Portugal vs Spain
Tomorrow FRA AUS 03:30 PM France vs Australia
Tomorrow ARG ICE 06:30 PM Argentina vs Iceland
Tomorrow PER DEN 09:30 PM Peru vs Denmark
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM Croatia vs Nigeria
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM Costa Rica vs Serbia
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM Germany vs Mexico
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM Brazil vs Switzerland
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM Sweden vs Korea Republic
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM Belgium vs Panama
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM Tunisia vs England
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM Colombia vs Japan
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM Poland vs Senegal
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us