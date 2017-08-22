5 players who can potentially break Neymar's transfer record when they move

PSG triggered Neymar Jr's release clause of ?222 million from FC Barcelona this year.

@BrazilStat by Brazil Stats Top 5 / Top 10 22 Aug 2017, 08:32 IST

Paris Saint Germain shocked the whole world when they triggered FC Barcelona star Neymar Jr's release clause of 222 million Euros. A transfer that was seen as impossible at some stage, has now become a reality.

With TV revenues constantly growing and with football's popularity increasing day by day, we can expect Neymar's move to the French giants, to lead into heavy inflammation in the market. From this point onward, the valuation of players in Europe's top 5 leagues will increase, and clubs will raise their financial demands.

Keeping that in mind, here are 5 players who have the potential to break Neymar's transfer record, if they were to move away from their respective clubs.

#5 - Marco Verratti:

Paris Saint Germain thoroughly faced strong Barcelona interest in signing Marco Verratti over the past few months, but the French giants have always insisted that the midfield architect is priceless and has no valuation in the market.

As it is commonly known, the release clause in France is nothing but a gentleman's agreement, so in practice, Nasser Al Khelaifi is not forced to sell the Italian international no matter what bid the Catalans were to come up with.

If the day ever comes where PSG find themselves with no option but to offload Verratti, then it would certainly require a world-record transfer fee to convince them to let go.