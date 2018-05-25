5 Players Who Can Salvage Their Season At The 2018 World Cup

These players can leave behind their struggles in club campaigns by delivering the goods in Russia.

Parth Athale ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 13:56 IST

The World Cup can have a radical effect on some players

In each World Cup season, the players slog it out for more than nine months in their respective leagues and then join their national sides for a month or so for the tournament. But such is the magnitude and weight of the World Cup that it often tends to shadow the preceding season, for better or worse.

Such is the competition in the top European leagues that it is natural that many teams and players go through a season devoid of trophies and individual honours. Injuries, bad form, managerial changes, and many other factors can pose problems during the club campaigns.

However, the grand stage of the World Cup gives these players to redeem themselves. On that note, here are 5 players who can salvage their season at the World Cup.

#5 Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona and France)

Dembele will hope to put his subpar season in Spain behind

Dembele was signed by Barcelona last August to replace departed star Neymar and he was the second costliest player ever at the time. However, the French youngster has had anything but a good start in Spain.

He made just 14 starts for Barcelona in all competitions and this was due to various reasons. Injuries have had their say as he endured a lengthy layoff due to a hamstring problem in 2017. Coach Ernesto Valverde has not favoured him either, using him as a substitute many times when fit.

Dembele has shown glimpses of his mercurial talent and he will hope to do the same in Russia. He has not fulfilled the lofty expectations in Catalonia but a stunning World Cup campaign could render that irrelevant.

