5 players who could beat Cristiano Ronaldo to the Champions League Golden Shoe this season

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 656 // 14 Nov 2018, 14:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus superstar - Cristiano Ronaldo

The UEFA Champions League, Europe's most coveted football competition has resumed explosively this season, and it has been nothing short of entertainment as top attackers continue to impress with their incredible records in front of goal in the European tournament.

The race for the Champions League Golden Shoe began with so much intensity as early as matchday 1, with some attackers stepping up and firing their teams in front of goal as well as putting themselves in decent positions to fight for the prestigious prize. Juventus superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo won the Golden Shoe with his 15 goals in the tournament last season, and he also became the first superstar to win the award in 6 consecutive years.

However, having started the competition on a slow note and finding the back of the net just once after 4 matchdays, the Portuguese has found himself trailing behind a host of superstars on the top scorer's chart, and he looks unlikely to defend the honor this season.

Therefore, we take a look at 5 superstars who could step up and beat the attacker to the accolade during the campaign:

#5 Neymar

The Brazilian has started the campaign on a brilliant note

One of the most talented attackers on the continent right now, Paris Saint Germain winger Neymar Junior, is one of the few superstars who could pip Juventus sharpshooter Cristiano Ronaldo to the coveted UEFA Champions League Golden Shoe this season - thanks to his incredible exploits in front of goal since the tournament began this term.

The Brazilian has been at an incredible level in the competition, combining his incredible pace and amazing dribbling skills to split opposition defenses apart as well as making goalscoring look like a routine with his unbelievable finishing skills.

Neymar has recorded an amazing 3 goals to his name in the European tournament this season - proving his incredible talent in front of goal once again as well as placing himself in a decent position to fight for the Champions League Golden Shoe during the term.

1 / 5 NEXT