5 Players who could beat Lionel Messi to the Ballon d'Or award this year

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.13K // 25 May 2019, 11:25 IST

Messi is the favorite for the Ballon d'Or this year

The 2018/2019 season has been one of the most interesting football campaigns in recent years as it kept football fans glued to their TV screens from the beginning to the end. From epic comebacks to memorable clashes down to magical performances and intense competition across several divisions, the season has produced all.

Having witnessed the spectacular performances of many superstars during the term, we are now at the stage of the season where the battle for supremacy among players hits its climax, with the coveted Ballon d'Or award already in the sights of these fantastic players.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is the overwhelming favorite to go home with the accolade this year, thanks to his brilliant performances for the Blaugrana during the term which has seen him record a whopping 50 goals and 21 assists to his name to go with the La Liga title and a prospective Copa Del Rey triumph.

However, he will not be without competition as a couple of superstars are also making cases for themselves to claim the coveted prize with their amazing efforts and achievements. Below we highlight 5 of them:

#5. Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe has had a fantastic year

Paris Saint Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe deserves a place among the elite players in running for the coveted Ballon d'Or award this year - courtesy of his unbelievable performances for the Parisians across all competitions this season.

Following a brilliant outing with his nation in the FIFA World Cup tournament last year, the Frenchman returned to club football in incredible form, taking his game forward and tormenting opposition defenses with his blistering pace and amazing goalscoring feats.

With 32 Ligue 1 goals to his name this season, Mbappe is currently the second highest goalscorer across Europe's top 5 leagues while his return of 5 goals in the Champions League is nothing short of brilliant. He recently led PSG to defend the Ligue 1 title and will be hoping to continue with his impressive record in front of goal.

