5 players who could help Lionel Messi reach his peak this season

Lionel Messi

The 2018-19 football campaign has begun across several leagues in Europe, causing a lot of excitement among football fans all over the world. Once again, we are set to witness entertainment in it's purest form, with our favorite teams and superstars gearing up to mesmerize us with their incredible abilities.

Just as every club is keen to achieve success this term, Catalan giants FC Barcelona are looking forward to reaching greater heights, so also is their star player - Lionel Messi. An ambitious superstar who never tires of challenges, Messi will be keen to break more records and add more honors to his amazing catalogue during the campaign.

After leading La Blaugrana to claim a domestic double, bagging 44 goals and 18 assists during the campaign, the Argentine has started the new season in great form, scoring a brilliant brace in Barcelona's opening fixture against Deportivo Alaves last weekend.

He can even perform at a greater level if he gets adequate support from his teammates during the campaign. Therefore lets quickly take a look at 5 superstars who can help him reach his best this term.

#5 Arthur Melo

Arthur joined Barca this summer

Barcelona achieved a big coup with their capturing of Brazilian playmaker Arthur Melo this summer. The midfielder was signed from Gremio in a deal worth €40 million after both clubs had initially reached an agreement during the winter.

Arthur is a typical Barcelona player whose style of play has earned him a lot of comparisons with two of the finest midfielders in history - Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta. Judging by his performances in the Blaugrana shirt so far, it is evident the playmaker will bring a lot to the Nou Camp, and as well help Lionel Messi reach his best this season.

By holding possession and dictating play from the middle of the pitch, the Brazilian will restrain Messi from dropping deep too often, and allow him concentrate on his attacking duties. Melo will also help in creating chances for the Argentine, this will eventually improve his goal tally during the campaign.

All stats via transfermarkt

