5 Players who could leave Bayern Munich in the summer

Bayern Munich will sell players this summer and here are 5 players who could leave the club.

Sarthak Singh ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jun 2018, 03:51 IST 1.38K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Bayern are heading into a new era under Niko Kovac

Bayern Munich are the most successful club in Germany and they have won European trophies as well. They have a rich history of world-class players and they have some quality players on their current roster as well.

The Bavarian giants are ruthlessly dominant in Germany, whenever a club tries to rise and challenge them, they end up signing their best players. This helps them maintain their untouchable status in Germany.

The likes of Mats Hummels, Manuel Neuer, Robert Lewandoski, Sadio Wagner, Leon Goretzka and Niklas Sule all use to play for their domestic rivals.

While they also make sure that their academy players also get a run into the first team and the likes of Thomas Muller and David Alaba are a proof of that.

But now after winning six consecutive Bundesliga titles there teams seems to be in a phase of transition.

Under new head coach Niko Kovač the team is heading into a new era. Their dynamic duo of Ribery and Robben are now veterans. And the club's hierarchy believes that they need to reshape the team.

If the team is reshaped it means that new players will come in and some old ones will go out. Here we look at five Players who could leave Bayern Munich this summer-

#1 Juan Bernat

Bernat had another disappointing season at the Allianz Stadium.

Juan Bernat joined Bayern Munich in the summer of 2014 from Spanish club Valencia for a fee of £9 million. He has so far made 113 appearances for Bayern in four seasons. The former Valencia left-back has been mainly an understudy to David Alaba.

He endured an injury-hit 2017/18 season and even when fit he failed to displace David Alaba from Bayern's starting line up. He just made 11 appearances for the club in 2017/18. Also, he has just one year left on his contract as his contract expires in 2019.

Schakle and Everton have been mooted as potential destinations for the Spaniard. It has been reported that after another disappointing season the Bavarian giants are keen to offload him.

A move will be good for him as he is just 25 years old and he has just got one year left on his contract if he moves it should be a good move for both him and Bayern as he will get more playing time and Bayern will not lose for free.