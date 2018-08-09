5 Players who could light up the Premier League this season

bibhash brahma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.67K // 09 Aug 2018, 00:00 IST

The Premier League trophy

With the Premier League on the cusp of returning this weekend, football fans are once again getting ready for another eventful ten months of excitement. The English campaign has been a source of brilliance, entertainment and excitement over the years and this coming season promises to be no different.

Most of the clubs have brought in some exciting new players to improve their team. In fact, the players that have played week-in week-out last season will be more eager to improve and make an impact.

One very important aspect of any team in the Premier League is their dependence on their star players. The likes of Eden Hazard, Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy are known as the players who carry their team on their shoulders.

Be it in assisting their teammates or scoring a goal by themselves, they are always there for their team when needed. And there is no doubt about the fact that they will be the go to player for their team once again this coming season.

So, here are my pick of the players who will surely light up the Premier League this coming season.

#1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang in action during Arsenal's pre-season match

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was signed by Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window last season. He settled in quickly, scoring 10 goals and provided four assists in just 13 Premier League appearances for the North London club.

A contribution of a goal every 75.6 minutes could bring fear to the most established defenders in the league. And with new a manger at the helm of Arsenal for Aubameyang, he could be an important player for Gunners’ title hopes.

His goal-scoring ability is just incredible, as he has always been there at the top end of Golden Boot race every season he played in the Bundesliga. His conversion rate of 41.7 per cent marks him out as one of the most deadly strikers for the coming season.

Though, it is still not clear in which role Aubameyang will play under Unai Emery. Despite this, Aubameyang will definitely score goals, which is something he always does. If he carries on his exploits from last season, it will be a surprise if Aubameyang is not a contender for the 2018-19 Premier League Golden boot.

