5 players who could move on Transfer Deadline Day

Emre Can could finally be on his way out of Juventus

We are into the final day of the January transfer window in 2020. Clubs across Europe have done quite a bit of business this time and it's been much more busy than usual with everyone seeking to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season. Yesterday was also a busy day with quite a number of signings being announced and today is going to be no different.

Youngsters like Dani Olmo, Dejan Kulusevski, Erling Braut Haaland to experienced campaigners like Bruno Fernandes, Paco Alacer and Christian Eriksen have made their moves to different clubs this time around. There has been a spurt in the number of rumours linking players to different clubs as the curtains are drawn on the January transfer window.

Here in this article let's take a look at 5 players who might complete their transfers to a new club in the deadline day.

#5 Islam Slimani

Islam Slimani wants a move back to England

The Algerian international is currently on a season-long loan deal at Monaco from Leicester City. However, he's not liking the fact that he's playing second fiddle to Wissam Ben Yedder and he would like to return to the Premier League in search of more game time.

Both Manchester United and Tottenham are in the transfer market on the lookout for a striker as both Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane will be on the sidelines for the next few months and the closing stages of the seasons test the depths of the teams to quite an extent.

Despite being a squad player at Monaco, Slimani has scored 7 goals and got 7 assists in 1024 minutes of football for Monaco this season.

The 31-year-old striker can cut short his loan deal and travel back to England on transfer deadline day and sign for either of these two clubs, either on a loan or a permanent deal. Time is ticking and things need to move fast to make this transfer a reality.

