5 Players who could play a key role in the Dortmund vs PSG Round of 16 fixture | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

5 Players who could play a key role in the Dortmund vs PSG Round of 16 fixture

Neymar will always be crucial for PSG

Borussia Dortmund are all set to take on French champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Round of 16 next week. Among the two teams PSG had an easier route into the knockouts, whereas Dortmund were relatively lucky to qualify through the group of death where they pipped Inter Milan.

This tie is expected to be full of goals as both the teams are known for their exciting attacking play, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that most of the players on this list are forwards. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five players who could have a key role to play in the upcoming round of 16 tie:

#5 Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas was one of the standout players for PSG in the group stage

Keylor Navas was one of the best goalkeepers in the group stage of the Champions League this season. The Costa Rican put in performances that were second to none, specifically against Real Madrid.

Navas is one of the few goalkeepers in the competition with the experience of winning the Champions League, and that could benefit PSG in crunch situations. The former Real Madrid goalkeeper has adapted to life at the French club pretty quickly and has had a brilliant season, to say the least.

Shot-stopping is the strong suit of the current PSG number 1 and along with that, he is adept at playing out from the back. Jadon Sancho and Co. will have to be at their best when they face the Costa Rica international next week.

#4 Erling Braut Haaland

He's had a brilliant start to life in Germany

When Erling Braut Haaland signed for Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window, many expected him to take some time to adapt to the German Bundesliga. But the Norwegian has hit the ground running, doing what he does best - scoring goals.

The 19-year-old has already scored 8 goals for the German Club and right now, it looks like there's no stopping him. Haaland has already developed some understanding with Jadon Sancho on the pitch, while he also looks comfortable playing in Lucian Favre's preferred 3-4-3 formation.

The Norway international has been brilliant in the Champions League this season and with Marco Reus out of this tie, there will be a lot of pressure on him to deliver.

