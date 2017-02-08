5 players who could replace Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal

Sanchez's contract with Arsenal expires in the summer of 2018 and the Chilean hasn't signed a new contract yet.

@SiddhantAnush by Siddhant Lazar Top 5 / Top 10 08 Feb 2017, 12:58 IST

Sanchez has just over a year left on his contract

Finding a replacement for Arsenal star man, Alexis Sanchez is next to impossible for the Gunners. For a player of his calibre, he was bought for only £35m back in 2014, but given the way he played in his very first season with the Gunners, the price tag was justified. He finished his first season with 25 goals in all competition, with 16 of those coming in the Premier League.

He’s currently tied with Diego Costa and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in second-place in Premier League goalscorers tally with 15 goals, but he also has eight assists to his name. Those numbers, though, don’t showcase another important aspect of his game – his tenacity and hard work he puts when on the pitch.

This season has been his standout season, after his second year with Arsenal was plagued with injuries, but ever since Arsene Wenger decided to try him out as a centre-forward, the 28-year-old has been spectacular. A defender’s nightmare, Sanchez can play as either a winger or as a centre-forward and combined with his intense work rate, he does phenomenally well in both positions.

Any replacement for the Chilean has to be younger than him, and at 28 there are hardly any players of his kind of skill that Wenger would even consider bringing into his team. The list below consists of five possible players who could replace Sanchez but are also players that Arsene Wenger may take into account in the summer.

#5 Danny Welbeck

Can the answer lie within The Emirates

Danny Welbeck has had a torrid last two years with Arsenal, but despite all the time out he has spent with injury, he did more with 15 minutes on the pitch on Saturday than Alexis or Ozil did all game against Chelsea. His speed combined with his strength was on show as he gave the Arsenal faithful a glimmer of hope.

His header from what was a solid cross would have been a goal if any other keeper was between the sticks, but unfortunately, Arsenal went on to lose the game. Despite all that, Welbeck has what Arsenal desperately need, a solid striker who can score goals when required.

Why look any further than the Emirates then? If Welbeck has the ability and the talent to play up front, then why not use him to his potential. Wenger had already shown implicit trust in the Englishman when he brought the 26-year-old against Burnley, and he’s not the first: throughout the striker’s career, he’s been a manager favourite.

His work rate is incredible, and when brought on he’s willing to do whatever it takes to help his team come out on top. Welbeck’s willingness to play on the wing shows his versatility and selflessness.

But that’s not all the 26-year-old has been taught to do during his time at Manchester United’s youth system. His delicate first touch, which he showed off during the 5-0 win against Southampton, is a product of his years in United’s academy. Before his injury in the penultimate game of last season, the striker was close to becoming Wenger’s first choice striker. Now with him back and close to 100% match fitness, Welbeck needs to show that he can match Alexis’s eye for goal but also remain injury free for a long time.