5 players who eagerly await the EPL restart after disappointing campaigns so far

After an absence of nearly three months, the EPL is finally set to resume on June 17. Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool have primarily dominated the English top-flight as they sit atop the EPL table with an unprecedented 25-point lead. Although the title race is practically out of the way, there are several interesting subplots in the league.

The race for UEFA Champions League football is very much alive as Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and more vie for a top-four finish. The relegation battle, on the other hand, is just two-three decisive results away from exploding into chaos.

EPL disappointment

Here, we take a look at some players who have been rather disappointing this campaign and eagerly await the EPL restart to make amends.

5. David de Gea

David de Gea has committed a few costly errors this term

Arguably one of the best EPL goalkeepers of the last decade, David de Gea has always portrayed a calm, dependable, and often superhuman figure. The Manchester United man has bailed his side out with clutch saves and helped keep their top-four ambitions alive for years.

7 - David De Gea has made seven errors leading directly to an opposition goal in the Premier League since the start of last season, the joint-most alongside Martin Dubravka and Bernd Leno. Shocker. pic.twitter.com/WNoCTxhxds — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 1, 2020

There has been, however, a noticeable decline in his performances week in week out. The towering Spaniard has been held accountable for several high-profile errors in the EPL. The errors such as those against Everton and Watford proved costly for a goalkeeper of De Gea's quality. This uncertainty has led to questions being raised about his future at the club, mainly due to Dean Henderson's surreal season. De Gea needs to have a sharp end to the season to regain his confidence and reignite his form from a year or two ago. He has managed just eight clean sheets in 29 EPL outings.

4. Raheem Sterling

A victim of his own lofty expectations

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has proved his worth to manager Pep Guardiola time and again. The Englishman was one of the most pivotal players for both of the Spaniard's title wins with the EPL giants. His 2019/20 campaign hasn't been an outright disappointment, but it is far below the pristine standards that Sterling has set for himself.

46 - Raheem Sterling was directly involved in 46 goals in all club competitions in 2019, scoring 35 times and setting up a further 11 goals - this is six more than any other Premier League player over this period. Crown. pic.twitter.com/ou38spKbTO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 31, 2019

He ended the 2017/18 EPL season with a whopping 18 goals and 11 assists in 34 games, helping City to an unprecedented point tally. The following campaign, he registered 17 goals and 11 assists. This year, Sterling has often left a lot to be desired with his displays, especially in crunch situations. Sterling has scored 11 EPL goals this season with just one assist. Two of those goals came against the traditional top six, and three other goals came against West Ham. With the title out of reach, Sterling can help City solidify second place and focus on the UCL.

3. Tanguy Ndombele

The French star has failed to live up to expectations

Tanguy Ndombélé arrived in the EPL with the promise of being one of the most all-action midfielders in the country. The Frenchman was courted by some of the biggest clubs in Europe after his superb time with Olympique Lyon. However, things haven't panned out as well as he'd have hoped.

The EPL new recruit failed to hit the ground running under former boss Mauricio Pochettino. This failed to change under current manager José Mourinho, and the Portuguese made headlines after training separately with the midfielder in a park. Ndombélé only managed 12 starts in the EPL so far, with seven appearances off the bench. The Frenchman could make himself a household name should he be able to rediscover his touch to aid Tottenham's top-four push. Ndombélé has failed to control games and been poor in possession, often losing the ball in crucial situations. He has registered two goals and as many assists in the league.

2. Kepa Arrizabalaga

The Spanish keeper has had a shocking season so far

The world's most expensive goalkeeper was brought to replace an outgoing Thibaut Courtois two summers ago. However, after a successful debut season under Maurizio Sarri, Kepa Arrizabalaga has found life difficult in 2019/20. The Spaniard has been in a terrible nick of form this year and has been dropped for five successive EPL games by Lampard. He was deputized by veteran Argentine Willy Caballero.

As per statistics accurate until February, a month before the stoppage of play — Kepa Arrizabalaga had the worst save success rate in the EPL (55%). He also ranks in triple digits for the same out of 132 goalkeepers across Europe. Seemingly afraid to come out for crosses and show authority in his box, the Spaniard has had a nightmare season in the EPL. Arrizabalaga must improve his form to prove his worth to the Blues faithful after the faith they've shown in him. He could help Chelsea solidify fourth place on the EPL table. If not, he could risk being shipped by Chelsea come summer.

1. Alexandre Lacazette

The Frenchman has drawn far too many blanks for the Gunners

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has been one of the most disappointing high-profile names in the EPL this season. The Frenchman has disappointed in front of goal and has left a lot to be desired while leading the line for the Gunners.

26 - 26 of Alexandre Lacazette’s 33 Premier League goals have been scored in home games, including each of his last nine. Of all Arsenal players to have scored at least 15 goals in the competition, Lacazette has scored the highest ratio in home games (79%). Safety. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 16, 2020

Lacazette started 15 EPL games this season as the central striker. Unfortunately, him playing centrally comes is at the expense of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang playing in his preferred role. The Gabonese is often forced to play as a wing forward due to a lack of pure wingers and Lacazette's inability to perform there. The French striker scored a whopping 19 goals and 11 assists across all competitions in 2018/19 and was pivotal for them. However, with just seven goals and three assists in 20 EPL games, he has been below par this campaign. Lacazette needs to rediscover his form and ease the goalscoring burden on Aubameyang if Arsenal are to climb up the EPL table.