5 players who English clubs might regret selling abroad last summer | Premier League 2019-20

Do Manchester United now regret selling Romelu Lukaku?

The summer transfer window of 2019 saw the Premier League’s biggest clubs doing plenty of what has now become routine big business, buying some of the world’s best players for countless amounts of money, with the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and even lower level sides like Aston Villa spending well over £100 million.

However, the 2019 window was also notable for the amount of players that Premier League sides shipped out of England to clubs across the rest of Europe. And while some clubs can have no qualms over the players they sold, a handful of others must regret their sales heavily.

Here are 5 players who Premier League clubs must regret selling abroad last summer.

#1 Romelu Lukaku

Everyone knows about the problems that Manchester United have had in recent weeks when it comes to scoring goals; the Red Devils have hit just 36 goals in Premier League action this season, lagging far behind the likes of Liverpool (60), Manchester City (65) and Leicester City (54) and they have suffered in particular since the injury suffered by top scorer Marcus Rashford in January.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have even been reduced to signing Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo – who is 30 years old and scored just 1 goal in his last Premier League season – in an attempt to give them more firepower. All of this makes it even more likely that United must regret selling Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan last summer.

The Belgian striker has been on fire since moving to Serie A, scoring 17 goals in 23 appearances for his new club, and his form should hardly come as a surprise; Lukaku has always scored goals on a consistent basis, including 28 in the Premier League for United in his two seasons at Old Trafford.

Keeping the Belgian would not have even impacted on the development of Rashford, who tends to play from a wider position anyway; Anthony Martial has largely been used as Manchester United’s central striker and he has just 8 goals in the current campaign. Lukaku might’ve fetched a hefty fee of around €80 million, but Solskjaer would probably love to have a goalscorer of his calibre at his disposal right now.

