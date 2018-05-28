Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    5 top players who did not deliver in the 2017-18 season

    These players had a season to forget.

    Jidonu Mauyon (Mau Young)
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 02:45 IST
    989

    Real Madrid v Kashima Antlers- FIFA Club World Cup Final
    Benzema had a largely underwhelming season

    The 2017-18 season has come and gone. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side won both the Premier League title and the Carabao Cup. The likes of Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint Germain all claimed domestic doubles in their respective divisions.

    Mohamed Salah was the biggest revelation of the campaign winning both the PFA Player Of The Year Award and the Premier League Golden Shoe, while Cristiano Ronaldo led Real Madrid to another Champions League triumph.

    Unfortunately, not everyone had such an incredible campaign. While the season produced many superstars living up to the billing with their impressive displays, it also witnessed another category that failed to match a significant level of expectations.

    Infact, some players had a season to forget after failing to produce the kind of performances that were required of them. Therefore, let us quickly look at 5 players who failed to meet expectations during the campaign.

    #5 Tiemoue Bakayoko

    Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League
    Bakayoko won the Ligue 1 title with Monaco in his last season at the club

    Following an impressive campaign with Monaco in which the French outfit claimed the Ligue 1 title, Bakayoko secured a decent transfer to Chelsea during the summer of 2017. The Frenchman was expected to reproduce the kind of performances that summarized his last season in the French league.

    Bakayoko produced some fair displays in his first few Premier League games. However, he could only get worse as time went on.

    Despite getting plenty of opportunities to prove himself, the midfielder found it really difficult to find his feet in his new club. He recorded 3 goals and 3 assists in all competitions during the campaign.

    Due to his mediocre displays, Bakayoko witnessed his game time reduced amidst criticism at Stamford Bridge. He also failed to make it into the World Cup squad to represent his nation in Russia next month.

    All stats via whoscored.com

    UEFA Champions League 2017-18 Chelsea Barcelona Football Alvaro Morata Ousmane Dembele Football Top 5/Top 10 Old Trafford Football Stamford Bridge Stadium
    Page 1 of 5 Next
    Top 5 nights in Chelsea's Champions League history
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League 2017/18: 5 stars who disappointed this...
    RELATED STORY
    UEFA Champions League - Chelsea vs Barcelona: 5 surprise...
    RELATED STORY
    Barcelona vs Chelsea : Who are the top scorers?
    RELATED STORY
    5 players who will decide Chelsea - Barcelona first leg
    RELATED STORY
    10 legendary players who never won the Champions League
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 matches between Chelsea and Barcelona
    RELATED STORY
    Barcelona vs Chelsea 3-0 (Aggregate 4-1):5 things we learnt 
    RELATED STORY
    5 of the most expensive players in the history of the...
    RELATED STORY
    Lionel Messi's assist underlined his superiority over...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...