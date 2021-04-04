Pep Guardiola has one of the most impressive resumes in the footballing world, having won all that there is to win in club football. This includes two Champions League titles, two Premier League titles and three trophies each in Bundesliga and La Liga...the list goes on and on. The Manchester City boss oversaw the most successful period in Barcelona's modern history, becoming the youngest manager to lift a Champions League title.

Guardiola’s Man City have won 15 consecutive away games. The longest away winning run in the history of English football #Pep #ReInventingTheGame pic.twitter.com/iEH3FdXJyj — The Pep (@GuardiolaTweets) April 3, 2021

Former Barcelona man Dani Alves describes Pep Guardiola as a "genius," but on the flip side, the former Bayern Munich defender, Dante, described the City supremo as someone who "isn't good on a human level." A fair share of players have had their disputes with Pep Guardiola and parted ways on rather unpleasant terms. Today, we take a look at some of them.

5 players who fell out with Pep Guardiola

#5 Dante - former Bayern Munich player

Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Final

The Brazilian defender signed for the German champions in 2012 and won the European treble in his debut season at the Allianz Arena. Dante played a vital role in Bayern Munich's treble-winning season, forming a crucial defensive partnership with Jerome Boateng. The duo conceded just 15 goals in 34 matches that season and led to Bayern's record of being the only European club to lift every treble possible (continental, domestic and European).

Despite being one of the first names on the team sheet under Jupp Heynckes, Dante was pushed out of the starting XI upon Pep Guardiola's arrival. The Spaniard took over from Heynckes in 2013, and the centre-back was shown the door in 2015. In an interview,

Dante described his experience with the 50-year old, "He doesn't speak to you so as a player you don't know where you stand. There are coaches who are world-class from a tactical point of view, but who aren't good on a human level and this is the case with Guardiola."

#4 Joe Hart - former Manchester City player

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolfsberger AC - UEFA Europa League Round Of 32 Leg Two

Next up, we have former England and Manchester City #1, Joe Hart. Currently at Tottenham Hotspur, Joe Hart is a Manchester City legend, having spent 12 years at the club. The 33-year old was one of the key figures in Manchester City's first Premier League win when they staged a famous comeback to lift the 2011/12 PL title. However, like most players on our list, the regular starter got relegated to the bench upon Pep Guardiola's arrival.

The English international did not fit into Pep Guardiola's vision of a "sweeper keeper," and Pep went ahead with the signing of Claudio Bravo to replace the 33-year old in goal.

In the 2016 season, he was sent out on loan to Serie A outfit Torino, while Bravo was soon replaced in goal by Ederson.

Pep on a difficult conversation with Sergio Aguero: “Of course it’s difficult. Was same with Joe Hart. But I have to take a decision + I tried to be honest. We decided it was the best for the future, for the club, it’s simple.” — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) April 2, 2021

