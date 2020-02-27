5 players who had more successful careers after leaving Arsenal

Cesc Fabregas

No club likes to lose their best players, especially when they’ve taken them in as one of their own. Fans get emotionally attached to players and sometimes forget that these individuals have their own minds and perhaps different ambitions prior to joining the club. Arsenal especially have experienced severe heart loss when it comes to the departures of many beloved players, who have then gone on to do greater things elsewhere.

The Arsenal fanbase has experienced many a heartbreak over the years. They’ve lost their best ever manager, lost several marquee men and experienced an unhealthy trophy drought. The fact that two of these factors were applied in the same period only magnified their impact.

Here are 5 players who had a much more successful career after leaving Arsenal.

5. Samir Nasri

Samir Nasri enjoyed ample amounts of success after leaving Arsenal

In the summer of 2011, Arsène Wenger openly stated that if he were to sell Samir Nasri and Cesc Fabregas in one summer, they were no longer a big club. Unfortunately, the Frenchman wasn’t to know that his words would come to haunt him. As the French international would join City for £25million on a 4-year deal.

It was Wenger who plucked Nasri from complete obscurity at Marseille in 2008 and turned him into a world-class talent. Due to Wenger’s coaching, Nasri would also become a key figure for the national team making 41 appearances over six years.

In his time at the Emirates, Nasri scored 27 goals in 124 appearances but it was his linkup play and chance creation that were his standout attributes. At times, Nasri was unplayable often leaving PL defenders in his wake. At Manchester City, the Frenchman felt justified in his decision as he would go on to win two PL titles, a League Cup and Community Shield. Nasri wasn’t humble in his accomplishments either, regularly taking digs at his former club due to their inability to win trophies at the time.

