5 players who have let Ole Gunnar Solskjaer down at Manchester United

United have been poor in recent weeks

Very few Manchester United fans would have been against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being made the permanent manager at Old Trafford last month.

Their former striker made a real positive impact after arriving at the club in December, replacing Jose Mourinho at the helm, with the club in a bit of a mess. The self-proclaimed Special One had fallen out with a number of his key players, and he had differences with members of the board, and particularly Chief Executive Ed Woodward.

There was an immediate change when Solskjaer was made manager at Old Trafford. He won all of his first eight games in charge, and got the side playing a much more attractive, attacking brand of football.

He also led United to the Champions League quarter finals, as they pulled off an incredible comeback away against PSG in the second leg of the round of 16. This led to him being given the job on a permanent basis, with him signing a three-year contract.

Since signing that contract, things have taken a turn for the worse. United have lost seven of their last nine games, been knocked out of the Champions League by Barcelona, and humiliated 4-0 by Everton at Goodison Park.

There has been a lot of criticism of the players in recent weeks, and it is clear that some of them have been playing way below the level expected of them. Here are five men who have let Solskjaer down in recent weeks.

#1 David de Gea

De Gea has been at fault for a number of goals over the last fortnight

For many years, de Gea has been considered the best goalkeeper in the world. The Spaniard has been named in the PFA Team of the Year on five occasions since 2013, and has been named Manchester United Player of the Year for four of the last five seasons. Although this has been undoubtedly the weakest United squad that we have seen in the Premier League era, de Gea has constantly shone, and was thus included in the FIFA FIFPro World XI in 2018.

However, in recent weeks, he has not been the same player, and there have been a number of high profile errors that he has made. In the second leg against Barcelona, he let a weak shot from Lionel Messi slip through his grasp, letting the Spanish giants go 2-0 up on the night, effectively ending United’s hopes of progressing. He was then at fault on both occasions as United lost 2-0 to City in the Manchester Derby.

