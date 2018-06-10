5 players who have no future at Chelsea

A look at 5 players who need to move from Chelsea to develop

Baba Rahman playing for Chelsea

Chelsea are one of the biggest teams in Europe and they have achieved a lot of success over the last few years. Due to them being a big team, there are a lot of players at the club who do not get the chances they deserve.

The Blues are also well-known for their infamous loan system and all the players on this list have been a victim of their loan system.

The players on this list are all talented young players who should maybe sign for a smaller team to further develop their careers.

#1 Baba Rahman

Baba Rahman is a 23-year-old Ghanaian left-back who is currently contracted to Chelsea. He started his career at Ghanaian division 2 team, Dreams FC, but he quickly progressed and signed for Bundesliga side 1. FC Nürnberg. He signed for the Stamford Bridge side on August 16, 2015, for an undisclosed fee from FC Augsburg.

His signing was highly criticised by the fans because they believed the club should be signing bigger names. He made his first-team debut on 23 September in the League Cup, and he went on to make a total of 23 appearances that season.

After that season, new manager Antonio Conte took charge and he was not impressed with Baba during the preseason, so he advised him to leave on loan. He signed with Schalke 04 on a season-long deal and he was doing quite well for them until his season was abruptly ended due to a serious injury.

After sustaining the injury on January 19th, 2017, he recently signed back on loan with Schalke 04 in January.

Despite being a pretty good player, he does not fit Antonio Conte's style of play which was why he left on loan last year. After the signing of Emerson Palmieri in January, he has fallen further down the pecking order.

At the age of 23, he needs playing time to develop his career and it is quite hard for him to get sufficient playing time at a big club like Chelsea, which is why a move to a smaller team is the best option for him.