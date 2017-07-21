5 players who have returned to their former clubs this summer

Can these players prove to be a force to reckon with at their former clubs?

@adityaupaadhyay by holdingmidfielder Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jul 2017, 01:12 IST

Jose Baxter returns to Everton in a bid to resurrect his career

Over the course of the last few decades, we have seen the concept of loyalty in football diminish rapidly. While many claim it is a result of the growing commercialisation of the game, it can also be attributed to players seeking greener pastures to help their development as footballers.

Often transfers can make or break a player’s reputation amongst their fans as they can go from being demi-gods to ridiculed personalities in a matter of hours. However, there are a few footballers, who have the opportunity to return to their respective footballing homes, sometimes against their wishes and it definitely makes for a story to be recalled over and over again.

In this segment, we take a look at 5 players who have rejoined their former clubs in the ongoing transfer window.

#5 Jose Baxter

Often, young footballers are presented with a tough decision pretty early in their professional careers. They could stay at a particular club in a bid to get their deserved chance or move away from the club they learned the tricks of the trade in and that can be a life changing moment in their careers.

However, former Everton attacking midfielder Jose Baxter was very clear about what he believed was right for his career and in a bid to achieve his true potential, he decided to forego the opportunity to extend his contract with the Toffees at the end of the 2011-12 in a bid to find more game time. However, life seems to have taken a full circle for the 24-year-old as he is set to rejoin Everton for the upcoming season after going through a personal turmoil of sorts.

Also read: 5 footballers who returned to their old club for a higher transfer fee

After leaving Everton, the Bootle born youngster spent a solitary season with Oldham Athletic before moving to Sheffield Wednesday at the start of the 2013-14 season. It was going well for the player as he racked up 21 goals in 96 appearances during his first two seasons at the Hillsborough Stadium before things began to go awry. He was suspended for usage of ecstasy and has since spent time on the sidelines as he was punished with a year-long ban by the FA for failing a second drug test in August 2016.

While there were rumours that he was set to join Sunday League club Bushell Athletic, he was handed, what is believed to be the final lifeline to resurrect his flailing career by Everton who have signed him on a 12-month contract.

For a player who was believed to be better than Wayne Rooney at 16 by the hierarchy at Goodison Park, Baxter knows he cannot afford to mess up the chance presented to him and will be keen to impress if and when he is afforded an opportunity.