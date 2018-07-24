5 players who justified their world record transfer fees

Real Madrid's new player Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo

European football has evolved into a global behemoth industry that is currently worth more than €22.5 billion with a significant part of that amount generated from player transfers.

Player transfer values have evolved over time. Clubs spend colossal sums of money to lure and convince players and their agents to switch teams. Football has come a long way from the time when €100 was enough to lure a player from one club to the other.

It took eleven years for a player to be transferred with a fee of €5,000 after the €100 record fee was broken. Football has really come a long way. At a time of highly inflated transfer fees, it is difficult to know if players deserve their price tags today.

Today, we take a look at the 5 players whose performances proved they deserved the world record transfer fees they were sold for.

#5 Luis Figo to Real Madrid

Luis Figo

Luis Figo, at the time a Barcelona star player, transferred to rival club Real Madrid for a record €60 million in 2000.

He arrived at Real Madrid with a lot of expectations on his shoulders as part of the Galactico era signings that included Zidane, Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos, and Beckham. Luis Figo proved that he deserved every bit of the fee splashed to acquire his services during his five-year stay at Real Madrid.

In his first season, he helped win the La Liga title for Real Madrid, scoring 14 times in all competitions. The following season, he helped the team win the UEFA Champions League title, scoring on three occasions. He helped the team win the league once again in 2003.

His time at the club was largely successful, scoring a total of 45 goals and winning the Fifa World Player of the Year in 2001. Figo would spend five seasons at Madrid, with his final success being the 2003 La Liga title.

In April 2013, Figo was named by the sports newspaper Marca as a member of the "Best foreign eleven in Real Madrid's history."

#4 Ronaldo to Inter Milan

Ronaldo

Ronaldo joined Inter Milan from Barcelona for a then-record fee of €28 million.

His performances at Inter proved to be the best of his club career and further cement his legacy as one of the greatest footballers in history. His time at Inter earned him the name, the "Phenomenon".

He helped the team to UEFA Cup glory in 1998 and won the Fifa World Player of the Year award in 1997. Despite a succession of injuries that threatened his career, he scored a total of 59 goals in 99 appearances for Inter Milan and left the supporters with pleasant memories of dazzling skills, feints, and goals.

Ronaldo certainly proved he was worth his world record amount.

