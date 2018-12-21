5 Players who Manchester United cannot afford to lose

Cyril Odhiambo

So, Manchester United decided to let go of Jose Mourinho after months of mourning by a vast majority of the fanbase.

During his time at Manchester United, fans accused Jose Mourinho of being too negative in the way he set out his teams.

Mourinho didn’t just set up his team to defend against the purported big teams, but also against the lower teams.

It was fast becoming stressful and depressing to watch United try to contain opposing teams for 90 minutes all seasons. It was like they lost all their sense of pride and respect and would roll over for any team that came out attacking against them.

Now with Mourinho gone, most fans will expect the board to invest heavily in the squad and bring in new faces that can bring the glory days back to Old Trafford.

The thing is this, if you take a good look at the squad, it isn’t such a bad squad. The manager was the main problem with how he set up his teams. Most of the players believed they couldn’t win most of the games they were selected to play. I mean, how can a manager set up a team of Manchester United’s stature to defend all their games?

There are obvious players that should go, however, as they have had little value to Manchester United. But there are players that should be kept at all costs, at least for continuity and stability purposes.

Here are the players that the Manchester United board should keep at all costs at Old Trafford.

#1. David De Gea

Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Without a shadow of a doubt, the one player that Manchester United will want to keep is David De Gea.

De Gea is the best goalkeeper in the world currently, and maybe one of the best to ever play the game.

Forget any other player in the Manchester United roaster and how much they were brought in for, David De Gea is the most valuable player United currently have.

David De Gea is worth 10 or more points to United even before the season begins and as such, they should do everything possible to keep in their ranks. Besides, as a goalkeeper, he’s almost coming to his prime and the board will want his best years in football to be in a Manchester United jersey.

