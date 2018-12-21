×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Players who Manchester United cannot afford to lose

Cyril Odhiambo
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.06K   //    21 Dec 2018, 14:56 IST

So, Manchester United decided to let go of Jose Mourinho after months of mourning by a vast majority of the fanbase.

During his time at Manchester United, fans accused Jose Mourinho of being too negative in the way he set out his teams.

Mourinho didn’t just set up his team to defend against the purported big teams, but also against the lower teams.

It was fast becoming stressful and depressing to watch United try to contain opposing teams for 90 minutes all seasons. It was like they lost all their sense of pride and respect and would roll over for any team that came out attacking against them.

Now with Mourinho gone, most fans will expect the board to invest heavily in the squad and bring in new faces that can bring the glory days back to Old Trafford.

The thing is this, if you take a good look at the squad, it isn’t such a bad squad. The manager was the main problem with how he set up his teams. Most of the players believed they couldn’t win most of the games they were selected to play. I mean, how can a manager set up a team of Manchester United’s stature to defend all their games?

There are obvious players that should go, however, as they have had little value to Manchester United. But there are players that should be kept at all costs, at least for continuity and stability purposes.

Here are the players that the Manchester United board should keep at all costs at Old Trafford.

#1. David De Gea

Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Without a shadow of a doubt, the one player that Manchester United will want to keep is David De Gea.

Advertisement

De Gea is the best goalkeeper in the world currently, and maybe one of the best to ever play the game.

Forget any other player in the Manchester United roaster and how much they were brought in for, David De Gea is the most valuable player United currently have.

David De Gea is worth 10 or more points to United even before the season begins and as such, they should do everything possible to keep in their ranks. Besides, as a goalkeeper, he’s almost coming to his prime and the board will want his best years in football to be in a Manchester United jersey.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus FC Football Chris Smalling Paul Pogba Antonio Conte Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Zinedine Zidane
Cyril Odhiambo
CONTRIBUTOR
A passionate writer who works as a Freelance article, blog and SEO writer. I am also an avid Manchester United supporter.
Reports: Manchester United talisman wants to play under...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 6 Reasons Conte is the right man for...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: United could lose superstar...
RELATED STORY
3 players Manchester United need to sell immediately
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: The Lost Paradise of Football
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar set to join Juventus...
RELATED STORY
3 Players Manchester United should sell in January 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Juventus want €80m...
RELATED STORY
Three players with whom Manchester United can swap Paul...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Mourinho wants...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
Tomorrow WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
Tomorrow ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
Tomorrow AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
Tomorrow HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
Tomorrow MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
Tomorrow WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
Tomorrow CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us