5 Players who may score more goals than Messi in La Liga this season

With Ronaldo gone, can anyone challenge him in La Liga?

La Liga is one of the most famous and competitive football leagues in Europe. Real Madrid and Barcelona have dominated the league this century and only Atletico Madrid was able to challenge them to an extent.

In the past decade, La Liga is all about two legendary footballers, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. These two are the best footballers in the world at the moment and have played some stunning football.

Since 2009/10, Lionel Messi has won the Pichichi Trophy on five occasions and Cristiano Ronaldo has won it three times. Only Telmo Zarra (6) has won more Pichichi Trophy than the Argentine international in La Liga history.

With the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, Messi is expected to dominate the league this season. However, it is not going to be easy for the 31-year-old as La Liga has some exciting players to watch out for this campaign.

On that note, let’s take a look at the five La Liga players who may score more goals than Lionel Messi in La Liga this season.

#5 Rodrigo Moreno

Valencia v Bayer Leverkusen - Pre-Season Friendly

Rodrigo Moreno is one of the most exciting players in European football at the moment. He was influential for Valencia last season and played a stellar role in their fourth-place finish. He was given a big responsibility by Marcelino García Toral and did that to perfection.

The Spaniard has scored 16 goals and assisted four more in 31 La Liga starts last season. He finished with 19 goals in all competitions during the 2017/18 season. The 27-year-old was deployed primarily as a second striker and he justified his manager’s faith in him with a phenomenal season.

Rodrigo is a good finisher with an exceptional work rate. His willingness to run and ability to create opportunities are some of his best traits. He was also selected in Spain’s squad for the 2018 World Cup.

The 2018/19 season is going to be a crucial one for the former Benfica star and another good season at the Mestalla could rank him amongst the best forwards in world football.

