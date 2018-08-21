5 Players who may score more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A this season

Chievo Verona v Juventus - Serie A

Serie A will definitely have an increased fan following this season because of Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at the Allianz Stadium. The former Manchester United star left Real Madrid after a trophy-laden career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Portuguese star joined Juventus in a record deal which saw Juventus pay 100 million euros for his signature. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is one of the greatest players of all-time and still has a lot of gas left in his tank to play at the highest level.

He may be 33, but he is a supremely fit athlete and could play a huge role for the Old lady this season. He could easily finish the season as the highest scorer but it is not going to be a walk in the park for Cristiano Ronaldo. Serie A has some of the best strikers in world football and one of them easily outscore the Portuguese star this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has already made his Serie A debut in the 3-2 away win over Chievo Verona, but ended up goalless.

On that note, let's take a look at the Five Players who may score more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A this season.

#5 Paulo Dybala, Juventus

Chievo Verona v Juventus - Serie A

The Argentine international is one of the most promising young forwards in world football at the moment. With 52 goals and 21 assists, the former Palermo star has been phenomenal for Juventus in his three years tenure at the club.

He produced the best football of his career last season with 22 goals and five assists in Serie A. He finished the season as Juventus’ highest goal scorer in Serie A. Though he does not play often as an out-and-out striker, he tends to score a lot of goals. A versatile player, Dybala is capable of occupying various attacking positions.

The 24-year-old has played as a striker, attacking midfielder, false 9 or as a winger for Juventus. With his creativity, pace, ball control, intelligent movement, and technical brilliance, he has all the abilities to score more than 30 goals in a Serie A season.

