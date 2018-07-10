5 players who might benefit from Ronaldo's move to Juventus

CR7 - possibly on the move to Italy this summer

Every football fan around the globe have a couple of questions on their minds - will Cristiano Ronaldo move to Juventus? Will the Portuguese switch to Serie A after spending 9 years at Madrid? Will The Bernabeu still be his home next season or will Turin be where he’ll be plying his trade?

These questions will only be answered once Cristiano Ronaldo confirms which club he’ll be playing for next season.

It is fair to say that it is not just fans waiting for some clarity over the reigning Ballon d'Or winner's future, the players as well are curious to know where the Real Madrid winger will play next season.

While the Real Madrid board and most of the players will be at a loss if Ronaldo decides to leave Madrid owing to the fact that the legendary number 7 has been terrific for Los Blancos, while there will be a few disappointed, it is fair to say that some big names in football will be happy about the move.

Certain big players will find this news encouraging.

Here we present 5 players who might benefit from Ronaldo's move to Juventus.

#1 Neymar

Neymar - PSG talisman

The obvious replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid is none other than Brazil's Neymar. The former Barcelona employee moved to PSG last season in order to come out of Lionel Messi's shadow and be the best in the world.

While his performances have been terrific for the French club, Neymar must have felt from day one that Ligue 1 is not of La Liga's standard. If the Brazilian wishes to be the best player on earth then he needs to be playing in a much more competitive league and a bigger club.

And what better option can he get than Real Madrid - the reigning champions of Europe. Real’s stature is evident worldwide and it would be a perfect option for Neymar to have a genuine shot at the Ballon d'Or sometime in the near future.

No doubt PSG are giants of European football, but when it comes to Real Madrid, most top clubs come second.