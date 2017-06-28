Five players who must choose between Real Madrid and Barcelona this summer

28 Jun 2017

Barcelona and Real Madrid are undoubtedly the two biggest clubs in the world today. They’re the epitome of global domination and success. To stay on top of the world, the two know they must constantly target the best talents in the world. This insatiable appetite to sign the best players creates an enormous bidding war every summer between the two clubs. This summer will be no different.

There are several players right now who have been making the right noises over the past few seasons. They are now the talk of the town and both Barcelona and Real Madrid are sniffing around. On that note, here are five players who will need to choose between the two clubs this summer.

#5 Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti is the player everyone loves to rate but not talk about. His performances in the Champions League this past season have fully cemented his standing amongst the world’s best midfielders. Many have called him a cross between Luka Modric and Andres Iniesta, arguably the two best central midfielders today.

Now, it’s time for the Italian to either complement one of these two or replace them.

If we’re being brutally honest, it’s hard to see Verratti breaking into Madrid’s midfield three, as Kroos, Modric & Casemiro have formed a formidable partnership. However, the Barcelona situation looks different, Andre Gomes & Ivan Rakitic have failed woefully to plug the hole left by Xavi. They’ve also failed in reducing the creative responsibility on Iniesta.

Regardless of the midfield situations, both teams want him and Verratti must choose the best option for his promising career.