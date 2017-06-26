PSG's Verratti would be perfect fit at Barcelona – Garcia

Speaking to Omnisport, former Barcelona attacker Luis Garcia said Marco Verratti fits the club's philosophy.

by Omnisport News 26 Jun 2017, 11:31 IST

Marco Verratti (L) attempts to tackle Andres Iniesta

Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti is perfectly suited to playing at Barcelona, says former attacker Luis Garcia.

Verratti – despite being contracted to PSG until 2021 – continues to be linked with Barca, who are believed to be strongly interested in the Italian midfielder.

The 24-year-old was quoted as telling PSG he would stay and resist Barca if the French giants signed "champions", though he later denied the interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport took place.

Former PSG director of football Patrick Kluivert also claimed Verratti wants to join Barca but the capital club are unwilling to sell their prized asset.

Asked about Barca's reported pursuit of Verratti, Garcia – who emerged from the Catalan team's youth system in 1998 and is working for Optus during the Confederations Cup – told Omnisport: "He is another of those players, who can fit well in Barcelona's philosophy.

"He is very good technically. He knows how to move. He can play in different roles. He fits where [Andres] Iniesta or [Ivan] Rakitic play but he can also play as a holding midfielder next to [Sergio] Busquets.

"It's something that Barcelona always look for. Players who can play in different positions. Not only one striker who can only play as a centre forward. They always look for players who can make in different systems and positions.

"Verratti fits perfectly into that bracket."

A €100million transfer fee has been mooted for Verratti, who has won four Ligue 1, Coupe de la Ligue and Trophee des Champions titles since arriving from Pescara in 2012.

Last season, Verratti made 43 appearances in all competitions as PSG were dethroned by Monaco in Ligue 1 and suffered a demoralising Champions League last-16 exit to Barca.