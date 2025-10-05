"Always be remembered as a disgrace to this club", "He has to go" - Fans slam Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate despite 4-1 win in MLS tie

Fans slammed Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez despite the Herons' 4-1 win against New England Revolution. Javier Mascherano's side picked up all three points at the Chase Stadium with Tadeo Allende and Jordi Alba both scoring braces.

Luis Suarez started the game up front for Inter Miami alongside Allende and did not particularly have a good game. He attempted two shots and neither of them was on target while completing two out of four attempted dribbles.

Suarez won only 40 per cent of ground duels and zero per cent of aerial duels during the game. Inter Miami fans were not best pleased with the former Liverpool and Barcelona striker's poor showing on the pitch.

Fans reacted on social media, urging the Herons to part ways with the Uruguayan and even calling him a 'disgrace'. A fan wrote on X:

"On the other hand,Suarez will never earn the cheers and respect from Inter Miami fans the way Busquets did. he’ll always be remembered as a disgrace to this club."

Another fan branded Suarez as 'overweight' and urged him to retire. He posted:

"We’re also waiting for Suárez to announce his retirement! This overweight man should not continue for another season in football. If he doesn’t retire by choice, make it happen by force, honor him in the next match."

Another fan posted:

"Forget the MLS Cup if Suárez keeps starting. Why sacrifice Messi and the whole team’s hard work for one player — and a trash one that every fan hates?"

Another fan wrote:

"Pls someone injure Suarez in training. Mascherano is too chicken to bench him. Suarez is really a problem. Slows the attack as no fast players to run through channel and draw players away from Messi"

Another fan posted:

"Messi looked a bit tired. Alba looked incredible. I cannot see the team winning MlS cup unless a miracle happens Messi threw away his golden boot. Suarez has to go!!!"

Luis Suarez joined Inter Miami in 2024, and has been a key player for the MLS giants since. He has 16 goals and 16 assists in 43 games across competitions this season. In total, he has scored 41 goals and provided 28 assists in 80 appearances for Lionel Messi's side.

Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami begin talks to sign 28-year-old ex-Real Madrid star: Fabrizio Romano

Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami have reportedly entered the race to sign former Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon. The Spaniard has been a free agent since the end of the 2024-25 season and would be able to join the Herons immediately.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Lionel Messi's side have offered the 28-year-old a contract, and he is expected to accept. The former Real Madrid defender was last contracted to Tottenham Hotspur and only played 316 minutes of football last season.

Reguilon has previously played for clubs like Real Madrid, Sevilla, Manchester United and Tottenham. He, therefore, certainly fits the bill for Inter Miami who are looking to add high-profile stars to their side.

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More