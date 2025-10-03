Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Athletic Bilbao will entertain Mallorca at the San Mamés Stadium in La Liga on Saturday. The visitors have won just one of their seven league games and are 19th in the league standings. Bilbao have three wins and are in 10th place.

The hosts have endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last six games, suffering five defeats. They met Villarreal in their previous league outing and suffered a narrow 1-0 loss. Their poor form continued in the UEFA Champions League and they lost 4-1 to Borussia Dortmund earlier this week. Gorka Guruzeta scored the consolation goal in the 61st minute.

Los Piratas registered their first win of the league campaign last week, as Takuma Asano's 37th-minute strike helped them eke out a narrow 1-0 home win over Deportivo Alaves.

Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 71 times in all competitions. Bilbao have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, with 33 wins. The visitors have 19 wins and 19 games have ended in draws.

Their two league meetings last season ended in draws.

The visitors have seen under 2.5 goals in their last three league games, scoring and conceding one goal apiece in two games in that period.

Athletic Bilbao have failed to score in four of their last six games in all competitions.

Mallorca are winless in their last seven meetings against the hosts, failing to score in three.

Six of the last seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The visitors have lost their three away games this season, conceding six goals.

Bilbao have failed to score in just one of their four La Liga home games this season.

Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca Prediction

Lehoiak have lost five of their last six games in all competitions and will look to improve upon that record in this home game. Notably, two of their three wins this season have been registered at home.

Ernesto Valverde remains without the services of Oihan Sancet, Mikel Vesga, Unai Egiluz, and Beñat Prados due to injuries. Yeray remains suspended.

Los Piratas recorded a narrow win last week and will look to extend their unbeaten streak here. They are winless on their travels against Bilbao since 2010, failing to score in six of the 10 games in that period.

Marash Kumbulla, Óscar Mascarell, and Takuma Asano will miss this match due to injuries for the visitors.

The Lions have a good home record in this fixture and considering the visitors' struggles in their travels, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Mallorca

Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

