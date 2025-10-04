“That’s what I wanted!” - Theo Walcott makes score prediction as he picks winner of Chelsea vs Liverpool

Theo Walcott backed Liverpool to come out on top against Chelsea as the two Premier League giants prepare to face off at Stamford Bridge in a late kick-off today, October 4.

Both teams go into the clash on the back of a defeat in their last league games. Chelsea will be looking to avoid three consecutive league defeats after back-to-back losses against Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion. Liverpool will also be keen to avoid three consecutive losses across competitions.

A win for Arne Slot's men will see them extend their lead at the top of the table, and a win for the Blues could see them move up on the log, depending on the results of the teams above them.

In a recent chat on It's Called Soccer, Walcott was asked for his predictions for the match, to which he responded by predicting a 2-0 victory for Liverpool.

“That’s what I wanted! Let’s go for…2-0. 2-0 to Liverpool,” Walcott said.

The two teams will be without some of their key players for the match, although the Blues have been dealt more injury blows. Manager Enzo Maresca confirmed in a press conference that he will be without up to eight players for Saturday's home Premier League match against the Reds. Slot, on the other hand, confirmed Alisson Becker as the only first-team player who will sit out the clash.

"This is a big game" - Chris Sutton predicts Premier League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool

Former Chelsea player Chris Sutton predicted a 'hat-trick of defeats' for Arne Slot's side, backing his former side to secure the victory. Sutton predicted a 2-1 win for the Blues, believing they can hurt the Premier League champions even without Cole Palmer.

He told BBC:

"Chelsea's back-to-back league defeats by Manchester United and Brighton have been a classic case of them shooting themselves in the foot. If they had kept 11 men on the pitch in both matches it would have had a huge impact.

"So, that's their first aim here and if it's 11 v 11 then Chelsea can hurt Liverpool, even without Cole Palmer, because the Reds are at sixes and sevens at the back. I am tempted to go with a draw but this is a big game and I want to be brave and pick a winner.

"AI will probably go for a draw [Sutton does not know anyone else's predictions when he makes his] to try to bore its way to its first win of the season. I am going to stick my neck out and back my old team to make it a hat-trick of defeats for Arne Slot."

It was worth noting that Liverpool have not defeated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League since 2020. The last time the Reds secured a win on the Blues' home ground in the league was on September 20, 2020, thanks to a brace from Sadio Mane.

