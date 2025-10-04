“These are the nuances of the Premier League” - Goalkeeper confirms he was close to joining Chelsea, explains why move failed

FC Girona goalkeeper Vladyslav Krapyvtsov opened up on how he was on the cusp of joining Premier League giants Chelsea, but the move eventually didn't materialise due to documentation issues.

Krapyvtsov, 20, arrived at Girona on a free transfer in December 2024 despite reported interest from the Blues and their domestic rivals Arsenal.

“I could have been at Arsenal or Chelsea, but at the last moment there were problems with the documents, Krapyvtsov told the Tribuna (via Sport Witness). "These are the nuances of the Premier League regulations.

“Chelsea couldn’t get another additional spot in the application for me. My agent called and told me how it was. Of course, at first, I was unsure about what to do next, but I told Vadym (Shablii) that I trusted him completely and that I was calm.

The 20-year-old added:

"And that’s how I ended up at Girona. If it weren’t for my agent, I wouldn’t be where I am now. So, he did a great job, and I am very grateful to him.”

Krapyvtsov was out of action for nearly five months before he signed up with Girona till the summer of 2029. The Ukrainian has played four times for his current side, including twice this season, managing no clean sheet yet.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: A few tidbits

The Blues take on Liverpool on Saturday in the Premier League.

Chelsea lock horns with Premier League leaders Liverpool in a heavyweight clash on Saturday (October 4). The 10-man Blues are coming off a 1-0 home win over Benfica in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, while the Reds stumbled 1-0 at Galatasaray.

In fact, Arne Slot's side are on a two-game skid, having lost 2-1 at Crystal Palace in the league last weekend. The Blues are looking to register consecutive league wins over the Reds for the first time since November 2014, having won 3-1 at home in May.

The holders haven't won at Stamford Bridge in four visits - losing one - and will look to avoid consecutive league defeats at the Blues for the first time since 2007 (three).

